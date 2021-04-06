Tatyana Ali played Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air while Tia and Tamera Mowry went on to star in Sister, Sister

Last month, Tia, 42, told BuzzFeed that she and her sister lost out to Ali, but noted the silver lining — if they had gotten the part, they may not have been able to star in their iconic sitcom, Sister, Sister, which ran from 1994 through 1999.

"I was going in for Tatyana Ali," she said. "My sister and I both auditioned for that role, but we didn't get it. But we're glad we didn't get it, because we probably wouldn't have done Sister, Sister."

On E! News' Daily Pop, Ali, also 42, said she didn't know Tia and Tamera went out for her Fresh Prince role until the recent interview, but added that they knew each other as children in the entertainment industry.

"I did not know about that until I read it in their interview," she said. "I know Tia and Tamera and their brother and their mom and dad. It was kind of a small group of people at the same time, kids, especially kids of color who were in television and doing our thing."

"I've known them, they're amazing and they wouldn't have had their own show if they had gotten Fresh Prince!" continued Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the Will Smith-led comedy from 1990 to 1996.

She noted that there were never any hard feelings between herself, Tia and Tamera when they were auditioning for the same roles.

"But I think they're of the same mindset that I am, even seeing them in auditions over the years: 'What's for you is for you, and what's for me is for me.' We can walk in and out of rooms being like, 'I hope you get this girl!' And Tamera has said to me, 'I hope you get this too!'"