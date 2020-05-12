The Emmy winner said she hopes the table read can help fans "feel connected to the Clone Club community even if we're all far apart"

Tatiana Maslany and Orphan Black Cast to Reunite for Charity in Hopes to 'Bring Some Joy'

Fans of Orphan Black will be excited to hear that Tatiana Maslany, Tatiana Maslany and Tatiana Maslany will gather for a virtual table read of the hit series this weekend.

On Monday, BBC America announced that the cast of Orphan Black will reunite for a charitable cause on Sunday. In the sci-fi series — which ran from 2013 to 2017 — Maslany, 34, starred as more than five different clones, each with distinct personalities and demeanors.

In 2016, Maslany won an Emmy for best actress in a drama series for playing Sarah, Alison, Cosima, Helena, Rachel and co. on the show.

“Kristian Bruun and I started talking about the idea of doing an OB reunion back when everything had shut down," Maslany said in a statement. "We wanted to show love to Clone Club and help raise some money for people who are disproportionately affected during this difficult time."

The cast will participate in a two-episode table read on the show's official Facebook page, with a fundraising incentive for fans to support CenterLink and Sistering in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, and International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Costars Maria Doyle Kennedy (Mrs. S), Jordan Gavaris (Felix), Kristian Bruun (Donnie), Kevin Hanchard (Detective Art Bell), Dylan Bruce (Paul), Evelyne Brochu (Dr. Delphine Cormier), Josh Vokey (Scott); Michael Mando (Vic) and more will appear in the virtual event, reading episodes 6 and 7 from the first season.

Image zoom Tatiana Maslany and Tatiana Maslany in Orphan Black Steve Wilkie/BBC AMERICA

"In addition to raising funds, we hope that we can bring some joy to the fans, something intimate just for them — make them feel connected to the Clone Club community even if we're all far apart," Maslany said. "Going back to the first season for some nostalgia and iconic moments, all of the cast and producers and writers did a Zoom chat the other day to discuss things and none of us wanted to hang up."

She added: "Our show was always about family and community and 'sestrahood,' so bringing us all back together for this just felt right."

“At a time when the world is sharing this strange experience of being together apart, we’re happy to reunite with our friends to bring the Clone Club something special at home," Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a statement.

"This incredibly talented cast and creators are reuniting for the first time since our series finale to shine a light on the critical work being done by CenterLink and Sistering," Barnett added. "A special thank you to Tatiana for championing this and for continuing to capture the hearts of audiences around the world."

Stream the Orphan Black reunion table read on Sunday, May 17, at 3 p.m. ET on the show's Facebook page.

