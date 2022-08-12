Tatiana Maslany Reveals She Married Actor Brendan Hines: 'My Actual Big News'

Tatiana Maslany and Brendan Hines are married!

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday, the former Orphan Black star, 36, shared some exciting updates on her personal life.

"My actual big news is I got married," she told host Stephen Colbert before jokingly adding, "Nobody knows, so don't tell anyone."

Maslany then identified her husband as the 45-year-old Locke & Key star. From there, she called Hines a "wonderful guy."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Instagram

Explaining her reasoning for keeping the marriage a secret, the Emmy winner said there are "certain things you kind of want to keep private." But she also said she felt Colbert, 58, was "the right person to tell."

The star of the upcoming Marvel series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, also spilled details of the pair's ceremony. Because it occurred amid the coronavirus pandemic's heightened stage, Maslany and Hines chose to "keep it small."

"It went very well. It was a very chill day," she shared.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

But according to Maslany, the day's only hiccup involved the couple's dog Earl, who was the ring bearer for the ceremony. During the couple's first looks, where they see each other glammed up for the first time, Earl lost the rings in a field.

"We looked down and we were 'Oh, hey Earl... oh no, Earl,'" she recalled. "And then we found the rings in this field of sheep."

Maslany and Hines made their red carpet debut in March while attending the Los Angeles film premiere of X. Later that month, they stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of Everything Everywhere All At Once.

After that, the couple also attended the opening night of Take Me Out at the Helen Hayes Theatre in New York City in April.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Maslany and Hines have been rumored to be dating since December 2020, per ET Canada. But they were first photographed out together in July 2021 while having dinner with Maslany's She-Hulk costar and Hines' Lie to Me costar Tim Roth.

Starting August 17, Maslany will be the star of Disney+'s latest superhero show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In the upcoming series, Maslany plays Jennifer Walters — a woman who becomes She-Hulk when she gets angry. But she remains a normal 30-something lawyer when she's not.

While there may be some benefits to tapping into her super strength, the first series trailer showed Jennifer questioning her powers and wishing for some kind of normalcy.

The nine-episode series will also feature some friendly Marvel faces, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong. Each episode will air weekly.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on August 17 on Disney+.