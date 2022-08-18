Tatiana Maslany Explains the Softer Side of Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Series: 'It's Unapologetically Girly'

The Orphan Black alum opens up to PEOPLE about the joys of entering the Marvel universe, working with resident Hulk Mark Ruffalo and playing a 6'7" superhero

By Kara Warner
Published on August 18, 2022 04:38 PM
Tatiana Maslany attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios' upcoming new series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on August 15, 2022.
Tatiana Maslany. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty

Although Tatiana Maslany is playing a 6'7" superhero in Marvel's new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and a Hulk no less — the actress says the Disney+ show tackles a lot more about femininity and realistic workplace dynamics than one might expect.

"There is a joyful femininity that exists in this show," Maslany, 36, tells PEOPLE. "There's a real play with femininity, and a real love for it that doesn't always exist in this world, or in our world. It's unapologetically girly, and I really love that."

In the show, Maslany plays hardworking Los Angeles attorney Jennifer Walters whose life is forever changed when an accident gives her superpowers similar to those of her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

The actress says she loved being able to play "normal" human Jennifer along with superpowered 6'7" She-Hulk — most of which she performed in a motion-capture suit.

Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney+.
Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel Studios

"There were certainly physical things that I came up with, with the stunt team, because they were also playing She-Hulk in certain moments," she explains of finding her character's mobility. "And so we came up with, 'What's her walk? How confident is she in this moment? How much is she owning her strength, and her power in the space she's taking up?' Or, 'How much is she apologizing for it? How much does she feel kind of a fraud?' All of these ways that you can manifest that in your body physically, is sort of more what we were curious about digging into."

She continues: "I hadn't really intellectualized it, but it had happened in my body. There's a grounded-ness to She-Hulk in her body. Even if she's like, 'I don't really know what I'm doing.' There's just a weight to her body that holds her differently, and that she holds differently."

She-Hulk Attorney at Law
Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters/She-Hulk. Marvel Studios

"She is more landed inside of her body than Jen is. I think Jen desperately wants to be in her body," she adds. "She's very sensual, and wants to go on dates, and make out. But she's a little bit up in her head, and She-Hulk kind of grounds her a bit more."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Orphan Black alum loved the experience working on the show with her female-led cast and crew. The series was created by Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley) and also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, along with some familiar Marvel movie faces, like Ruffalo, 54.

Writer Jessica Gao, actresses Renee Elise Goldsberry, Kat Coiro, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga and Tatiana Maslany present "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" at the Marvel panel in Hall H of the convention center during Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 23, 2022.
Writer Jessica Gao, actresses Renee Elise Goldsberry, Kat Coiro, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga and Tatiana Maslany at the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" panel during Comic-Con. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

"Mark has a deep want to always be playing, always," says Maslany of working with Ruffalo. "It truly felt like we were two kids who got to be superheroes, and he was trying to tell me what to do, and I'm fighting him on it. This is on camera."

"Off camera, we're exchanging stories about what it's like to be in that mo-cap suit, and even enter the MCU, what that feels like," she continues. "And he's super open, he's got so much integrity, he's just a really wonderful, kind person. And he's absolutely in the moment at all times. So it was the greatest joy to get to work with him."

Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo attend the world premiere of Marvel Studios' upcoming new series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on August 15, 2022.
Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo. Jesse Grant/Getty

With production on season 1 of She-Hulk wrapped, Maslany will next star in the AMC drama Invitation to a Bonfire, based on the book of the same name. She says she is feeling especially lucky with her career trajectory at the moment.

"After Orphan Black I did Broadway for a year, and did off-Broadway before that for four months. So I did almost two years of straight theater, and that's the best, to get to mix it up that much," she explains. "It's an incredibly difficult industry, and I have so many friends who after COVID, as we're coming out of it and things have changed, have really lost their connection to it because they're not able to do it. Because the jobs aren't there, because offers go out to famous people before they go out to people who are working actors."

Adds Maslany: "So I feel an incredible amount of gratitude for my career and what I get to do, and it is not lost on me at all that I am incredibly lucky to be in this position."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.

Related Articles
Tatiana Maslany attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,); Mark Ruffalo of 'I Know This Much Is True' poses in the green room during the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California. 723750 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany Shared a Special 'Dynamic' While Filming 'She-Hulk' , Say Producers
Tatiana Maslany attends Marvel Studios "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Los Angeles Premiere
Tatiana Maslany Says 'She-Hulk' Goes Against Typical Body Standards: It 'Represents a Different Body'
Tatiana Maslany and Brendan Hines pose at the opening night of Second Stage Theater's production of "Take Me Out" on Broadway at The Hayes Theatre on April 4, 2022 in New York City.
Tatiana Maslany Reveals She Married Actor Brendan Hines: 'My Actual Big News'
Star Wars: The Last Jedi.. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Bruce Banner/Hulk Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo: 'Star Wars' Is 'Same' Each Time but Marvel Gives 'Whole Different Feeling' in Sequels
Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil Suffered an NSFW Injury While Filming 'She-Hulk' : 'Didn't Know That Was Possible'
Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
See Tatiana Maslany in First 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Trailer: 'I'm Not a Superhero'
Lou Ferrigno
Ex-Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno Dings CGI-Heavy Marvel Projects for Missing 'Raw Human Performance'
Shea Couleé in Season 7 RuPAUL's DRAG RACE ALL STARS streaming on Paramount+.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' 's Shea Couleé Describes Role in Marvel's 'Ironheart' as 'Stepping into Oz'
Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures. ; VAMPIRE ACADEMY -- Episode 102 -- Pictured: -- (Photo by: Jose Haro/Peacock)
The Biggest TV and Movie Trailers From Comic-Con 2022
Jessica Alba is seen as RH Celebrates The Unveiling of RH San Francisco, The Gallery at the Historic Bethlehem Steel Building on March 17, 2022
'Fantastic Four' Alum Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Are 'Still Quite Caucasian': 'More of the Same'
(L-R) Matt Lintz as Bruno and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios' MS. MARVEL. Photo by Daniel McFadden. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.
'Ms. Marvel' Sneak Peek: Iman Vellani Shows Off Kamala's Rhythm During a Pakistani Wedding
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo The Avengers - 2012
Mark Ruffalo Celebrates 10 Years Since First 'Avengers' Movie: 'What a True Honor It Has Been'
Iman Vellani attends Disney+ And Marvel's New Television Series "Ms. Marvel" Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Everything to Know About Iman Vellani, the Breakout Star of 'Ms. Marvel '
Ms Marvel
Everything to Know About 'Ms. Marvel' , the MCU's Latest Superhero Series
JASON EARLES, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “Color War”
'Hannah Montana' 's Jason Earles on Mentoring the Next Generation of Disney Stars: 'It's Wild'
Black Panther
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Emotional Impact As Marvel Announces a Flurry of Projects at Comic-Con