Tarek El Moussa Reveals 'Flip or Flop' Started With a 'Random Email' as Last-Ever Episode Airs on HGTV

El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Hall appeared in a special, "The Final Flip," this week after the regular series wrapped up last spring

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 05:04 PM
As seen on HGTV's Flip or Flop, hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack pose for a portrait in the renovated backyard.
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall. Photo: Erik Voake/HGTV

Tarek El Moussa is opening about the beginning of Flip or Flop as the show that shot him to fame comes to an end.

The hit show ran for 10 seasons and co-starred El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Hall, who divorced during its run but continued to work — and film — together. The series ended last spring, but a special, "The Final Flip" aired Thursday on HGTV.

El Moussa posted a video preview of the final episode of Flip or Flop and penned a heartfelt tribute to the show alongside it.

"Flip or Flop started as a crazy idea and I sent a random e-mail to a production company with a dream of flipping houses on tv before I ever flipped a house," El Moussa, 41, wrote.

"We had no experience flipping houses and had no clue how to film a pilot episode all by ourselves! We were just two kids who wanted to learn how to flip houses and take you on that journey with us- and here we are over a decade later!" he continued. "Over the last 10 years, we've been able to do something really special and share not only our house flipping journey with you guys but also our lives with you as well."

RELATED Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to Star in New HGTV Docu-Series, 'The Flipping El Moussas'

While both El Moussa and Hall have two new shows debuting on HGTV in 2023, a major chapter of their lives is closing.

"It's bittersweet - on one hand, it has been an incredible experience sharing my life, my kids, my cancer, my businesses growing, the homes we've flipped and I am so proud to have had you guys along with us for the ride," El Moussa wrote.

"On the other hand, I am so excited for our next chapters and what the next decade has in store for both of us." he added with a heart emoji.

Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack
Courtesy HGTV

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As he wrapped up the touching Instagram post, El Moussa also gave a shout out to his ex-wife.

"Thank you to my co star @thechristinahall, it's been a wild ride and I hope nothing but the best for her in the years to come! Now…time to find another house to flip 😎 #FliporFlop," he wrote.

News of the show's sudden conclusion may have taken fans by surprise in March, but a source revealed to PEOPLE that it was a long time coming.

While the former couple share two children — daughter Taylor Reese, 12, and son Brayden James, 7 — working together became "too intimate" for Hall and El Moussa to continue the series, the source said.

"Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter," the source explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Having a Baby: 'We Weren't Expecting This!'

Despite calling it quits on Flip or Flop, the HGTV stars have already announced new solo projects. Tarek and his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, will be debuting their new home renovation show The Flipping El Moussas.

Christina will show off country life with husband Josh Hall in her new show Christina in the Country. She also has her solo series, Christina on the Coast, which premiered in 2019, while Tarek has been working on Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa since 2021.

Related Articles
As seen on HGTV's Flip or Flop, hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack pose for a portrait in the renovated backyard.
WATCH: Exes Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Reunite for 'Flip or Flop: The Final Flip' Special
Christina hall, Josh hall, Tarek el moussa, Heather rae el moussa
WATCH: See Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa with Their New Spouses in First Trailer for 2 New HGTV Shows
As seen on HGTV's Flip or Flop, hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack pose for a portrait in the renovated backyard.
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Announce One Last Episode of 'Flip or Flop' After Ending Series in March
Christina & Tarek El Moussa of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” new North American brand attend the TREND Group and Granite Transformations global rebranding and “Immense” product collection launch event at Temple House on March 12, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's Relationship Timeline
Tarek El Moussa with his kids
Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know
Tarek El Moussa Wishes Heather happy birthday
Tarek El Moussa Says He's the 'Luckiest Guy in the World' in Sweet Birthday Post for Wife Heather
Heather and Tarek El Moussa HGTV Docu-Series. https://www.instagram.com/p/CibUQyhJ5QS/. Tarek El Moussa/Instagram
Tarek El Moussa Shares Peek Behind the Scenes Filming 'The Flipping El Moussas' with Pregnant Wife Heather
House Remodeled by Tarek El Moussa Hits the Market for $1.7M
House Renovated by HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Hits the Market for $1.7 Million — See Inside!
Host Tarek El Moussa (right) and Heather Rae Young (left) stop by their Newport Beach, CA home to check on the renovation progress.
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa to Star in New HGTV Docu-Series, 'The Flipping El Moussas'
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Heather Rae El Moussa Reunites with Husband Tarek After Admitting to Having 'Separation Anxiety'
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Heather Rae El Moussa Has 'Separation Anxiety' from Husband Tarek: 'The Longest We've Been Apart'
Tarek El Moussa
WATCH: Tarek El Moussa Walks Out of On-Camera Interview During 'Flip or Flop' Series Finale
fliporflop_hgtvseries_tarekandchristinaelmoussare.jpg
Tarek El Moussa Thanks Ex Christina Haack Ahead of 'Flip or Flop' Finale: 'We Did a Pretty Good Job'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Jet Off to Mexico After Announcement of Flip or Flop's End
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Jet Off to Mexico After Announcing the End of 'Flip or Flop'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate 3rd Anniversary of Day They Met: 'I Love You'
Heather Rae Young, tarek el moussa
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary in St. Barts amid 'Flip or Flop' Drama