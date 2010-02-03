Tara’s Biggest Loser Blog: Welcome Back, Yellow Team!

You’ve asked and I’m answering! Angie wanted to know about going from “extreme” workouts on the Ranch to a normal exercise routine at home and whether contestants’ weight goes up after the show. Well, Angie, everyone is different. As we saw last night, John found his niche in martial arts … but that wouldn’t “tickle my pickle!” I found that I enjoy running and I like races because of the community it offers. That’s why my new venture is trying out the triathlon scene (I am completing in a series of triathlons through Revolution3, so make sure to come to one of their races if you are in the area).

John and I both know that it has to be a lifestyle that you live and that you need to enjoy your fitness activity. BL provides the resources for contestants if they want it. You know the expression about the squeakiest wheel? Well, it holds true: If you want to know something and you ask, you will get your answer. Every week, the show holds conference calls so at-home contestants can chat, ask questions and give and get advice. While you are on the show, you have access to Bob and Jillian, two of America’s most knowledgeable weight-loss experts. They are an endless source of knowledge and they love what they do!

Finally, Angie, as far as weight fluctuations after the show, most contestants do have them with the introduction of new foods and changes in their workouts. For me, it was a process. I was so used to the scale going down and then once I changed my workouts, the scale started to go up. I FREAKED OUT! After talking with a few from BL and my own personal network, I realized I was putting on muscle. Now I use a few different resources to gauge my progress — the scale, my jeans and my body fat.

Keep the questions coming. I will do my best to get to them!

I loved this week’s episode and I have to give a major congratulations to Hollie Self on producing it! (For those of you who do not know, Hollie was a finalist on season 4.) So many things happened this week — Blue and Yellow teams returning to the Ranch, Miggy having surgery, Michael winning immunity. After a month on the show, contestants have settled into a routine at the Ranch. Imagine waking up one morning to learn Miggy is gone and that both teams that were sent home the first week are back! I am sure that caused some major buzz in the house.

Both teams who were at home did amazing, which must have put fear in the contestants. They might think, “If they did that well at home, then how much better can they do here?” Once Yellow and Blue teams got a chance to work out with Bob and Jillian, I laughed! O’Neal really did put it into perspective: you can work out hard at home — but NOTHING can compare to a one-on-one with Jillian or Bob!

I was so pleased with how they did at the weigh-in! They proved that you can lose weight at home. I am happy the Yellow team is back, and want to learn more about Sunshine. As far as the Blue team, I really want to meet them. Don’t they just seem like lovely ? They are both going to look gorgeous at the finale!

This challenge looked easy, right? WRONG! Try to do any type of medium exercise for 1,000 repetitions. You are going to feel a burn. Michael didn’t seem like the one to win it, but he did. He even surprised himself. It is the greatest feeling in the world to accomplish something you thought was almost impossible. This is one of the lessons that I take with me from the show and because of this I continue to look for things that I think I couldn’t do. (For example, yesterday I competed in the Empire State Building Run-up!)

I also want to talk about Miggy’s situation. She went through a lot this week and still killed it. The one thing I noticed is a full attitude change! She even said herself, “It’s the beginning of a new Miggy.” I think with her daughter gone she is allowing herself to be more vulnerable because she doesn’t have to protect her child.

I want to start a weekly BL M.V.P.! This week it goes to Michael. He was the white knight and really gave everyone a run for their money and realized he is stronger than he thought! CONGRATS! –Tara Costa