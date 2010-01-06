Tara’s Biggest Loser Blog: New Year! New Season! New You?

The Biggest Loser is back! And guess what … you have been challenged! Both Bob and Jillian want you to lose weight and get healthy in 2010! It’s a new year and a great time for to start a healthy lifestyle.

And I am so excited that season 9 of The Biggest Loser has begun so I get to keep chatting with you!

I don’t know how I would feel about having to do a weigh-in in front of all my family and friends. For me that would be worse than weighing in front of the other contestants! I knew when I weighed in during my season, by the time the show aired (Tara’s Fun Fact: there is a lag time with each episode — this episode was filmed in September), I would have lost weight and would look and feel different. But if you possess the strength and courage to weigh yourself in front of your friends and family, I say go for it! Every week you will be held accountable by the ones you love, just like these season 9 contestants.

On Tuesday’s episode, we got to meet a whole new cast! I must say there is someone for everyone to connect with. Plus there are some great names — Daris, Koli, Miggy, Cherita … just to name a few (check out this post for more stats on everyone).

I immediately feel for the contestants as they walk into the gym for the first time only to find out it is also their first challenge. When you first get to the Ranch, you are seeing everything through rose-colored glasses but those glasses get crushed with the first challenge. To get on a bike and ride 26.2 miles when you are that big is so uncomfortable, plus you most likely haven’t worked out in ages! PLUS, if you win, that’s great, you get immunity, but if you come in last and second-to-last, you go home. Well that just stinks like dirty socks worn three days in a row! That is a TON of pressure because you just weighed yourself in front of your entire family and you pledged to come back different, but then you come back 24 hours later and no different! So, I was ecstatic to see the trainers stop the limos and let the yellow and blue team know that they will help them and that they still have a shot at coming back to the Ranch.

Newbie contestants working out with Bob and Jillian think they know what to expect, but they really have no idea. Most, if not all, contestants have not pushed themselves this hard in years or ever before. At home, it might look easy. Of course! You’re watching them while sitting on the couch eating your favorite snack! (That’s what I used to do and my food of choice was ice cream and cookies. Now while watching, I have a cup of tea and an apple. Things can change!)

In reality, the contestants have been moving for hours before even seeing Bob or Jill. Emotions are normally running high after working out for so long, which I think was accurately displayed by Cheryl yelling at Jillian. I think even Jillian was surprised, but Cheryl is “READY TO CHANGE!” Good for you, Cheryl.

I know that most of you have set goals and resolutions for 2010. I would love to hear them. If any of them pertain to weight loss, I suggest finding the contestant with whom you can relate and compete against them! It could provide that extra motivation every week.

As for my resolution — I know that I am not perfect and I don’t pretend to be, but I do promise for 2010 I will be the best Tara that I can be! I am kicking off my resolution at the Biggest Loser Resort in Utah because I love learning new exercises and healthy habits. — Tara Costa