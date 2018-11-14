Taran Killam Reveals the Worst Thing a Musical Guest Ever Did on SNL — Was It Rihanna?

Taran Killam is spilling the tea.

The Single Parents star stopped by Busy Tonight on Tuesday and talked about the worst Saturday Night Live guest during his time on the show.

“There was a musical guest who didn’t perform the dress rehearsal,” he said. “We do a dress rehearsal show, like a full show at 8 p.m.”

Killam said the artist’s choreographer stepped in to take their place during the rehearsal.

“They just kind of mouthed it and went through the motions,” he continued. “It was the oddest musical experience. It was like we were all at a friend’s birthday party who wanted us to treat them like a pop star or something.”

Taran Killam and Rihanna Steve Granitz/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty

While Killam didn’t name names, Rihanna caused a stir in 2012 when she skipped a dress rehearsal. At the time, her reps said she “was sick and needed to save her voice for the live show,” though TMZ reported that her absence upset SNL head Lorne Michaels.

Killam was on SNL for six years before he unexpectedly got the boot ahead of the 42nd season.

Following his departure, Killam said he wished he would have been given the chance thank his longtime coworkers.

“My gripe, if there’s any – and I really don’t have many – [is that] I’m a sentimental guy and I would have liked to have been given the chance to do some proper goodbyes and thank yous to all the people I worked with for six years,” he said.

Busy Tonight airs Sunday-Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on E!