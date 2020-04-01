Taraji P. Henson Pushes Her Wedding Date Again Due to Coronavirus Outbreak: 'We Have to See'

Taraji P. Henson is moving her wedding date once again.

After pushing her upcoming wedding to former NFL star Kelvin Hayden from April to June, the actress is now having to delay the big day even more due to the novel coronavirus.

“It’s probably going to be more like July,” she told ExtraTV. “We have to see what this will be like at the other end.”

Henson said the couple is concerned about making their family travel in order to attend the nuptials.

“Our grandparents, my grandmother is about to turn 96, his is 86, how do we get them to the wedding now?” she said. “Now, we are concerned, just trying to figure out the safest and best way.”

The actress is currently social-distancing with Hayden and her 25-year-old son Marcell Johnson.

Henson previously told PEOPLE she initially decided to move her wedding to the summer because of family plans and her crazy work schedule.

“It’s overwhelming because in my work life, I have dates and emails and now in my personal life it’s like, ‘Ah!’” said Henson, 49. “I don’t think people understand what goes into wedding planning, trying to match everything up is so crazy.”

And it seems her fiancé is just fine with whatever Henson chooses to do.

“Kelvin’s a typical guy, he doesn’t care,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Whatever you say babe, whatever you want babe!’ He’ll roll with it, but he wants his ring.”

Henson revealed her engagement to Hayden, a former Super Bowl champ, in May 2018 on Instagram, sharing a photo of her new diamond with the caption: “I said yes y’all!!!”

“He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!,” the actress, who has a son from a previous relationship, continued in her caption. Adding several emojis, Henson added: “#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS.”

