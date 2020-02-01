Taraji P. Henson Reveals Why She's Pushing Back Her Wedding to Fiancé Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson is waiting a bit longer to say “I do.”

The Empire actress, 49, revealed in a recent interview with Extra that although she had initially planned on tying the knot in April, she ultimately decided to delay her wedding to former NFL star Kelvin Hayden, who she got engaged to in May 2018.

“I mentioned one date. It was 4/4/20 and we were really going to do it 4/4/20, but my wedding planner was like, ‘Okay, in case it rains, we’ll have umbrellas’…and I was like, ‘You know what, never mind about April, let’s move it later,’ ” she explained.

While Henson chose not the share the couple’s new date, she said she’s “excited” for the nuptials.

“I am excited. I usually don’t get excited until it’s closer to me. It still seems so far off,” she said.

Henson revealed her engagement to Hayden, a former Super Bowl champ, in May 2018 on Instagram, sharing a photo of her new diamond with the caption: “I said yes y’all!!!”

“He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!,” the actress, who has a son from a previous relationship, continued in her caption. Adding several emojis, Henson added: “#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS.”

The image also featured a desert-covered plate with the word “Congratulations” written in chocolate.

Image zoom Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden JB Lacroix/WireImage

The Golden Globe-winning actress previously told PEOPLE that Hayden is supportive of all of her projects, saying, “He likes it all.”

“He’s just like, my no. 1 fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn’t really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me.”

Henson and Hayden, 36, first confirmed their relationship back in December 2017.