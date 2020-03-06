Taraji P. Henson on Planning Her Dream Wedding: 'It's Overwhelming!'

Image zoom Taraji P. Henson

Ask Taraji P. Henson: planning an amazing wedding takes time.

The Empire actress told PEOPLE she delayed her wedding to former NFL star Kelvin Hayden because of family plans and her crazy work schedule.

“It’s overwhelming, because in my work life, I have dates and emails and now in my personal life it’s like, ‘Ah!’” said Henson, 49, while serving coffee to commuters in Grand Central Station Friday morning as part of American Express’s #ExpressThanks Pop Up Cafe to celebrate Employee Appreciation Day. “I don’t think people understand what goes into wedding planning, trying to match everything up is so crazy.”

Although the pair had initially planned on tying the knot in April, Henson said they’re now looking to have a small ceremony sometime before July, “so it’s not too hot.”

Her fiancé has taken a more relaxed approach.

“Kelvin’s a typical guy, he doesn’t care,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Whatever you say babe, whatever you want babe!’ He’ll roll with it, but he wants his ring.”

Henson’s only relief amidst wedding planning chaos? The dress she’ll say “I do” in.

“I want my Vera Wang! That’s the only exciting part to me, to be quite honest,” she said.

Henson revealed her engagement to Hayden, a former Super Bowl champ, in May 2018 on Instagram, sharing a photo of her new diamond with the caption: “I said yes y’all!!!”

“He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!,” the actress, who has a son from a previous relationship, continued in her caption. Adding several emojis, Henson added: “#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS.”

Her post also featured a desert-covered plate with the word “Congratulations” written in chocolate.

Henson and Hayden, 36, first confirmed their relationship back in December 2017.

The Golden Globe-winning actress has stayed busy filming the final season of Empire.

“I can’t even plan a honeymoon yet because it’s work, work, work,” she told PEOPLE.

She added that saying goodbye to Cookie, the feisty queen bee she plays on the Fox drama, is “bittersweet.”

“All good things come to an end. I just like that we’re leaving on top and people are going to miss us, they’re not like, ‘Ah! Is this show over yet?!’” she said. “People are genuinely going to miss this family that we created, and that feels good.”