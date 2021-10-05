Taraji P. Henson Continues Mental Health Discussions in Peace of Mind Season 2 — Watch Trailer
The Emmy-nominated series returns for its second season Oct. 11 on Facebook Watch
Taraji P. Henson is continuing the discussion around mental health issues, especially the ways in which the Black community is impacted.
The actress, 51, is bringing back her Emmy-nominated Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji, for a second season. Premiering Monday, the 10-episode season will explore various topics, including overcoming adversity, social media bullying, gun violence and repression of emotion in Black men.
The trailer offers glimpses of Henson and co-host Tracie Jade's candid discussions with stars including Megan Thee Stallion, Chance the Rapper, Chloe Bailey, Karl Anthony-Towns and Angela Simmons.
"Mental health is real. I think it's very, very real," says Bailey, 23, to which Henson responds, "You really are not alone."
Megan, 26, says going to therapy was "never a conversation that was on the table" in her household growing up.
Adds Chance, 28, "Black men are guarded. Because you have to be."
Addressing her own pain, Henson reflects on her previous experience with domestic abuse: "Once the fist came, that's when I knew I had to go."
Peace of Mind with Taraji premiered in December 2020. It was renewed for a second season in August.
"We knew that it was going to be important. We knew that because when we launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, we saw that impact on a smaller scale," the Oscar nominee previously told Entertainment Tonight of her series. "So then it amped us up ... We were like, 'Okay, well, how do we get it out to the masses?' So the show was the natural progression because only so many people are going to do the research to find us."
"We have a platform, where people are watching this all over the globe," Henson continued. "And what I love about it is, you're talking to a community of people, Black and brown, who can't afford therapy. But guess what? Our show is free."
Season 2 of Peace of Mind with Taraji premieres Monday on Facebook Watch, with new episodes dropping weekly.
