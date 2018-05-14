Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden: 'I Said Yes Y'all!!!'

Taraji P. Henson ended her Mother’s Day with some new bling.

The Empire star is engaged to former Super Bowl-winning NFL star Kelvin Hayden, she revealed via Instagram on Monday.

Sharing a photo of her new diamond, Henson wrote, “I said yes y’all!!!”

In the background of the image, a dessert plate with cake and chocolate covered strawberries had a message that read, “Congratulations.”

“He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!,” continued Henson on Instagram. Adding several emojis, Henson wrote, “😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS 💍💋💋💋.”

Though Hayden hasn’t addressed the exciting news yet on social media, he did post a photo of himself and Henson enjoying a glass of wine to his Instagram story on Sunday night.

Henson, 47, and Hayden, 34, first confirmed their relationship back in December.

RELATED VIDEO: Check Out Taraji P. Henson’s Fashion Evolution Throughout The Years!

During a special episode of ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl! podcast, Henson — who is mom to son Marcel Johnson, 24, from a previous relationship — teased, “I’m happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me!”

“I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy,” she added. “I’m very, very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that, because I don’t blast my info like that, but I’m very happy.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Earlier this year, the Golden Globe-winning actress told PEOPLE that Hayden is supportive of all of her projects, saying, “He likes it all.”

“He’s just like, my no. 1 fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn’t really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me.”