Taraji P. Henson Was Drawn to 'Abbott Elementary' Role Because of Her Teaching Past: 'I See Myself in It'

Henson will play Janine's mother in the new episode of Abbott Elementary, airing Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on April 12, 2023 04:46 PM
Taraji P. Henson Was Drawn to Abbott Elementary Role Because of Her Teaching Past: 'I See Myself in It'
Quinta Brunson and Taraji P. Henson. Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Taraji P. Henson's new role on Abbott Elementary holds a special place in her heart.

The Oscar nominee, 52, is playing the mother of Quinta Brunson's leading character Janine Teagues in Wednesday's episode. Per a synopsis from ABC on the episode titled "Mom," "Janine's mother makes a surprise visit to ask for help" leading her to "put off her solo trip for Memorial Day."

Ahead of the episode's premiere, Henson exclusively told PEOPLE why she was excited to take on the guest-starring role as Vanetta.

"I actually have an affinity for teachers," Henson said while promoting her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation's partnership with Kate Spade New York for a new mental wellness program. "I was a substitute teacher before my career took off. So I really have a fondness for that show."

"It's witty, it's smart. I see myself in it. And I'm just proud of Quinta," she continued. "I'm proud of her. I just applaud her."

And while she can't reveal too much about the episode and her role, Henson said it's "amazing being on that set."

Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"The cast is just amazing. So giving and sweet," she added. "I had such a great time. It didn't feel like work at all!"

News of Henson's casting was announced on April 3 at PaleyFest LA. She is the latest star to join the award-winning series as part of Brunson's TV family after The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, who recently appeared as Janine's sister.

But Henson's casting on Abbott Elementary isn't the only thing she's excited about as of late.

Her organization recently launched a partnership with Kate Spade New York for its She Care Wellness Pods, which will provide women on the campuses of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with frontline mental health care, including free therapy sessions and yoga classes.

"We chose Kate Spade as our first partner for the She Care Wellness Pod because of their deep commitment to helping women live their fullest lives," Henson explained. "And they recognize a vital role that mental health plays in that."

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

