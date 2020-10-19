Taraji P. Henson and Fiancé Kelvin Hayden End Engagement: 'It Didn't Work Out'

Taraji P. Henson and her fiancé Kelvin Hayden have ended their engagement.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club morning radio show, the actress revealed that she and Hayden have split, nearly two years after the former NFL star proposed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I haven’t said it yet but it didn’t work out," said Henson, 50, of her romance with Hayden, 37. "I tried, I said, 'let’s do the therapy thing' but if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship."

Though she did not disclose the reason behind the breakup or when they decided to call it quits, Henson stressed the importance of internal happiness separate from romantic relationships.

“My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work,” she added. “You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either."

Henson's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The actress revealed her engagement to Hayden, a former Super Bowl champ, in May 2018 on Instagram, sharing a photo of her new diamond with the caption: “I said yes y’all!!!”

The two were originally set to wed in April but chose to delay the wedding until June because of family plans and her crazy work schedule.

“It’s overwhelming because in my work life, I have dates and emails and now in my personal life it’s like, ‘Ah!’” the Empire star previously told PEOPLE. “I don’t think people understand what goes into wedding planning, trying to match everything up is so crazy.”

But she was forced to move the date once again after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.