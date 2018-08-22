Tara Reid Says She's 'in Great Spirits and Health' 1 Week After Bizarre Interview Sparks Concern

Tara Reid appeared to slur in an interview a week ago while promoting her new TV movie — and after much speculation, she’s finally speaking out.

On Thursday, Reid, 42, appeared on Today Extra on Australia’s Channel Nine to promote The Last Sharknado, and for much of it, she stumbled over her words, spoke slowly and often trailed off. On Wednesday, she released a statement on the segment, addressing concerns over her health.

“I’d like to thank my fans from the depths of my soul for their continued support, which has made this Sharknado my most successful one yet,” she wrote, echoing the enthusiasm for the film that she showed in the Today Extra interview. “We worked harder than ever on this film and also the promotion of the film.”

Addressing the buzz about her slurring, Reid continued: “While it’s unfortunate to see some of the recent negative press following a successful week of promoting and supporting the film, I’m happy to know that my fans continue to stand by me — this is for them!”

Before turning to the challenging topic of her health, she brought up her family. “I’m also grateful to have been able to share this moment with my mom, who walked the red carpet with me on Sunday,” she wrote. “She has been struggling with her health and to have her at my side, for possibly the last time, was so incredibly fulfilling.”

She insisted that the public has no reason to worry about her, explaining, “I am in great spirits and health and I look forward to my future projects and what’s in store for me next.”

Reid is currently promoting the sixth and final title of the Sharknado franchise. She told Today Extra that The Last Sharknado is “her favorite one,” adding “It’s so ridiculous, it’s so bad it’s good.”

Fans of the over-the-top series will be delighted by Reid’s promises of even more excessively bizarre plot lines than usual, including time travel. “This one, you guys, honestly is beyond,” she teased. “It’s just out of control, like, the movie, it … it does, it takes every step to the next level.”

Reid is known for her struggles with alcoholism and a hard-partying lifestyle. In 2008, she told PEOPLE she was a “social drinker” and did not use drugs, explaining “I’ve done enough [partying] for a lifetime.” But in December that year, she checked into a rehabilitation facility. A source revealed to PEOPLE at the time, “Tara has a problem with alcohol. It’s been at the root of much discomfort between herself and her family and friends.”