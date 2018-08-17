Tara Reid's Slurred Speech Raises Concern During Live Interview Promoting Sharknado

Tara Reid caused some concern during a live interview on Thursday throughout which the actress appeared to slur her speech and squint heavily at the camera.

The Sharknado star, 42, who was promoting the sixth and final film of the franchise, The Last Sharknado, was introduced by host Deborah Knight on Today Extra on Australia’s Channel Nine as “the American sweetheart who quickly became one of Hollywood’s biggest party girls.”

When asked about the upcoming sequel — which she called “so ridiculous, so bad that it’s good” — Reid seemed enthusiastic about its release.

“This one, you guys, honestly is beyond. It’s my favorite one,” she said, adding that it would feature some extravagant concepts. “It’s just out of control, like, the movie, it … it does, it takes every step to the next level.”

.@TaraReid joins us ahead of the latest entry into the Sharknado series. #9Today pic.twitter.com/eZcJdPkDF4 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 16, 2018

Though Reid appeared in relatively good spirits throughout the interview, smiling in her black sequined top, the Taradise star stumbled over her words, speaking in slow, drawn-out sentences, causing fans on Twitter to question whether she was okay.

PEOPLE has reached out to reps for both Reid and Sharknado.

On Friday, the actress emerged in a similar fashion, this time alongside Sharknado costar Ian Ziering for an appearance on Fox 5. When Ziering said the final installment of the series made him feel “lucky” they’d come this far, Reid echoed his statements, adding that the tight-knit cast’s friendship had blossomed over the years.

“I’m telling you, like February, when it comes down, it’s always Valentine’s Day, we always send each other these, like, roses. We’re Valentines, and this is going to be different this time,” she mumbled.

She later posted an image of the stars and anchors on her Instagram, calling the segment a “great interview.”

Reid, who previously battled alcoholism, checked into a rehabilitation facility in 2008. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, “Tara has a problem with alcohol. It’s been at the root of much discomfort between herself and her family and friends.”

The American Pie alum told PEOPLE earlier that year she’s a “social drinker,” but denied using drugs.

“I’ve done enough [partying] for a lifetime,” she said.