Tanner Tolbert Pokes Fun at BiP Drama: 'Thankful I Decided to Cancel My Trip to Stagecoach'

Tanner Tolbert is having some fun with the chaos unfolding in Mexico on this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Tolbert, who met his wife Jade Roper on season 2 of the ABC series, poked fun at the drama surrounding Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Instagram Wednesday.

“Thankful that I decided to cancel my trip to Stagecoach before BIP2…,” Tanner, 32, captioned a photo of him and Jade, 32, from their time on the show in 2015.

The post was a hit amongst his fellow franchise stars.

“Bahahahaha!!! This is the best! You win. Not that there is a caption competition, but you win!” wrote Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, the star of season 6 of The Bachelorette.

“Captions on fire!” commented Tenley Molzahn, who also appeared on season 2 of BiP.’

Amanda Stanton, Daniel Cox, Sarah Herron and Becca Tilley also commented on the post, commending Tanner for the joke.

The Stagecoach festival, of course, was the catalyst of the drama unfolding between Horstmann, 30, and Miller-Keyes, 24, both on and off-screen. During this week’s two-night premiere, Horstmann and Miller-Keyes got caught in a love triangle with fellow Paradise star Kristina Schulman when it was revealed that Horstmann had slept with the women on back-to-back nights at the festival.

After Miller-Keyes accused Horstmann of treating her poorly and “ghosting” her, he defended himself on Instagram and released text messages between the pair from the festival, as well as before they jetted off to Mexico earlier this summer. The texts seemed to debunk her story, suggesting she sought him out for sex and was stressed about people finding out.

Image zoom Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes ABC/Craig Sjodin (2)

Horstmann, who later deleted the text messages from his Instagram Story, struggled with the decision to initially post them, a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

“It was very, very difficult for him to put that out there. Putting the text out there was never about hurting Caelynn,” the source said. “He felt like his hands were tied and it was the only way to tell his truth.”

On Wednesday, Miller-Keyes shared her side of the story in a lengthy Instagram post, saying she was not going to deny her conversations with Horstmann depicted in the texts, but that “things got taken out of context” and “a large part of the story is missing.”

According to Miller-Keyes, she and Horstmann had a relationship that went beyond “a one night stand at a music festival.”

“The ‪5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship,” she said.

Miller-Keyes also took a moment to take “ownership” for what she said on Tuesday night’s episode, when she told Horstmann that he made her feel like “a slimy, disgusting secret.”

“It’s clear to me that Blake and I had different ideas of what our ‘relationship’ was,” she wrote, explaining that they had started talking months before Stagecoach and “FaceTimed every day and talked about potentially skipping paradise to be together.”

“When I say he ghosted me, it was after those few months of us talking,” she said. “It was my understanding there was no one else and I thought we were on the same page.”

“What infuriates me the most is that I’m being trolled for having sex because of what I’ve been through,” continued the former Miss North Carolina, who shared during her time on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor that she had been raped in college.

She concluded by saying that the drama between her and Horstmann “is a complicated situation” that had “taken a life of its own on the internet.”

