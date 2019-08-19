Tana Mongeau wore white on her wedding for a reason.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming episode of MTV No Filter: Tana Turns 21, the YouTube star contemplates whether or not she’ll sleep with Paul on their wedding night.

While talking to her maid-of-honor Ashly, Mongeau admits she almost gave into temptation early.

“There was just a moment where I was like, ‘Oh, I could hit it right now.’ But then I was like, ‘Oh wait, got a veil to put on,’ ” she says.

Ashly has trouble understanding what the hold-up is.

“Tana and Jake still have not slept with each other,” Ashly says during a confessional interview. “At first I thought it was a good excuse to like, wait for your wedding night. But at this point, I’m just over it. They’re just not going to f— and that’s that on that.”

While it’s unclear if Mongeau, 21, and Paul, 22, have consummated their marriage, their relationship has been anything but conventional.

The internet-famous couple exchanged vows on July 29 surrounded by cameras that were live-streaming the event for thousands of fans online.

Image zoom Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Denise Truscello/WireImage

Weeks after the wedding, Mongeau admitted the couple was not yet legally married.

“To everybody that’s calling it fake because we rushed into it or because I don’t do things traditionally, because I wanted to not do it legally — any wedding I have, if I have three more f—– weddings, I really wouldn’t want to do it on paper, because I think that legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love,” she said in a YouTube video titled “Get ready with me on my Wedding day.”

“Like, it’s just unnecessary,” she added.

Image zoom Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Presley Ann/Getty

The wedding came two months after Paul and Mongeau began dating. The couple’s brief courtship is featured on the MTV digital reality show.

“The thing that I love about Jake so much is that he and I can be in the middle of anything so chaotic, and we both can always look at each other and know what the other person’s thinking,” Mongeau previously told PEOPLE of the relationship. “He’s always the person that can kind of bring me like back down to earth, no matter how crazy things are.”