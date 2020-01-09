Tana Mongeau Wears ‘We’re Not Dating’ Shirt to Support Jake Paul at Event One Week After Split

Jake Paul still has Tana Mongeau in his corner, even if the couple is on a break.

On Wednesday, during a hype event for an upcoming boxing match between Paul, 22, and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, Mongeau, 21, showed support by attending the press conference with her ex and their friends.

Potentially in reference to her relationship status, Mongeau showed up at the Los Angeles event wearing a pink top with the words “we’re not dating” written on it.

The public show of solidarity comes one week after the couple — who tied the knot in a July wedding ceremony that was not legally binding — announced that they were taking a break to focus on themselves individually.

Sharing the news with fans on Instagram, Mongeau assured her followers that the pair still care for one another.

“Ok I don’t rly know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post & this is weird as f—… I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for now we both are taking a break to focus on our own crazy lives…” Mongeau wrote in her post last week alongside a selfie of herself, Paul and their dog.

“I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did. I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me,” Mongeau continued.

“Here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since I get half of everything!” Mongeau joked.

Despite their decision, Mongeau went on to clarify, “No need for crazy speculations — this is coming from a place of nothing but love.” Paul echoed similar sentiments in his own message to fans.

“As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems,” Paul began.

“I’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini😅 I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds.”

“(p.s our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our asses off.. this is bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now) the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating ‘what happened’ we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau <3,” Paul concluded.

The couple’s decision to go their separate ways comes after Mongeau admitted that she hasn’t been experiencing newlywed bliss.

Mongeau married Paul in July in a wild Las Vegas wedding, though they later clarified that the ceremony was not legally binding.

“To everybody that’s calling it fake because we rushed into it or because I don’t do things traditionally, because I wanted to not do it legally — any wedding I have, if I have three more f—ing weddings, I really wouldn’t want to do it on paper because I think that legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love,” she said in a YouTube video titled “Get ready with me on my Wedding day.”