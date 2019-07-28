Tana Mongeau Posts Tribute to Jake Paul Hours Before Wedding: All About Their Relationship History

With just hours left before saying “I do,” Tana Mongeau shared a YouTube video dedicated to her husband-to-be Jake Paul.

Throughout the nearly 8-minute long video, appropriately titled, “I love you, Jake Paul,” the popular YouTuber delivers an emotional speech.

“It is 6:00 a.m. on July 28, 2019,” Mongeau, 21, shares at the beginning of the clip. “I am about to go get on a plane and go get married. But first I had to make this YouTube video.”

Admitting she was “nervous” to speak so frankly about her feelings, Mongeau explains that she got the idea to make the video after being approached by a fan at the airport, who questioned what about Paul, 22, that she loved.

“I realized in that moment that the only person I never want to question why I love you is you,” she says.

Although the pair have only been together for just two months, Mongeau has been amazed at how much they have in common.

“To be honest with you, with a life like mine and a path like the one I’ve walked, you don’t really meet people who understand you — ever. You just meet people who pretend to,” she says.“I could never speak again and you’d be able to write out what’s in my head.”

Mongeau, who is currently starring in an MTV show which centers around her 21st birthday and her relationship with Paul, went on to share that she’s the best version of herself whenever the couple is together.

“My best ideas are the ones I think of with our brain and my best self is the reflection I see when I look into your eyes, and my best life is one lived by your side,” she says.

Wrapping up the video, Mongeau explains that to simply refer to the pair as partners in crime “would be a f—ing understatement.”

“Home is a feeling and never a place and I could pick up right now and never go home again so long as I’m by your side. I’d give you every last ounce of my youth without thinking twice because I couldn’t spend it better anywhere else,” she adds. “And I have no idea where this crazy f— rollercoaster is headed, but I can’t look forward because I can’t stop looking at you.”

In the final seconds of the video, a black-and-white clip of the couple embracing suddenly fills the screen. “Thank you for slow dancing with me while they scream. I love you,” she says.

Before the pair walks down the aisle, here’s a look back at the pair’s whirlwind relationship.

It All Started with a Bed

From the very start, Mongeau and Paul’s relationship has played out in public.

In April 2018, shortly after announcing her breakup from ex-boyfriend Brad Sousa, Mongeau posted a selfie of herself in a bed, which fans of Paul’s were immediately able to recognize.

Several days later, they began making videos together, the first of which was titled, “Meet the girl I’ve been hiding from you.”

The pair quickly released their own collection of merchandise, consisting of two shirts featuring photos of the pair together as well as their couple nickname: Jana.

Getting Down on One Knee

About a month after the pair began making videos together, during which time they never officially confirmed their relationship status, Paul popped the question while celebrating Mongeau’s 21st birthday in Vegas.

Setting a Date

In July, Paul surprised Mongeau by sneaking into Vidcon — even though he had been “banned” from attending — surprising her onstage to deliver a loving, but explicit, poem in which he revealed their wedding date.

“Ok, so guys, I wrote Tana a poem. If you’re under 18 cover your ears,” he warned the crowd.

The poem began with Paul recounting the day they first met, suggesting something intimate happened between the two, before diving into their relationship.

“Two years later we turned into ‘Jana,’ no more broads in Atlanta, no more girls caught on camera. I’m loyal to you and all the spray Tanas,” he wrote.

He even called out his brother, Logan, and Mongeau’s ex Bella Thorne — who cried when she found out about the engagement — for not supporting the couples’ whirlwind romance.

“Logan and Bella can hate, the world can question our fate, but on July 28 you can all save the date,” he said to the crowd.

A Very MTV Ceremony

The couple is set to tie the knot in a televised wedding in Las Vegas at the Grafitti Mansion on July 28, which will be filmed by MTV.

The wedding will be followed by a reception at the Sugar Factory, which will feature a full red carpet, according to a press release.

Seemingly playing into the idea that their relationship is just an attention ploy, the pair even referred to their wedding as a “Holy Cloutramony” on their invitations.

So… Is it Real?

From the very beginning, fans have questioned Mongeau and Paul’s relationship status.

Shortly after the pair began posting videos together, Paul told fans their relationship was “real, but it’s also not.”

“This whole thing with Tana is like escalating. I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s real, but it’s also not. But it also is, so it’s weird, man. I don’t know what it’s going to turn into. Stay tuned,” he said in a video uploaded on May 9.

Then in a video uploaded on June 6, Mongeau also gave a vague answer when asked whether they were actually together.

“I don’t know. Sometimes,” she said, laughing. “I feel like that’s such a YouTube answer.”

Although following their engagement, the couple has repeatedly stated that they’re actually together, even their family members have seemingly expressed their doubts.

During a recent interview on the Barstool Sports podcast, KFC Radio, Jake’s older brother appeared to throw shade at the relationship when asked about authenticity in the YouTube industry.

“I don’t do that s—, bro,” Logan, 24, responded when one of the hosts asked if he was in a “fake YouTube relationship,” followed by the host claiming that Logan’s younger brother and fellow YouTuber, Jake, was.

“I don’t know what’s going on there, man,” Logan added.

i’m feeling feisty:

Jake has admitted to being in a fake relationship in the past.

In a 2017 New York Times profile, the then-20-year-old admitted that his romance with ex Erika Costell — whom he filmed a video with titled “We Actually Got Married…” — had never been for real.

“We’re not even actually dating,” he said. “It’s like the WWE. People know that’s fake, and it’s one of the biggest things of entertainment.”