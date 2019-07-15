Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Reveal Their Wedding Date with Explicit Poem at VidCon

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty

Time to save the date!

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul revealed their fast-approaching wedding date to a crowd at VidCon on Saturday.

In a video shared by another YouTuber, Mongeau was on a panel giving a Q&A session to attendees when Paul appeared to surprise her by showing up on the stage, with Mongeau telling the crowd she was “speechless.”

“I have a surprise for you,” Paul told her and the crowd, while someone jokingly asked if he had planned another engagement.

As it turns out, Paul had written his fiancée a loving — but explicit — poem in which he revealed that the happy couple plans to officially tie the knot on July 28.

“Ok, so guys, I wrote Tana a poem. If you’re under 18 cover your ears,” he warned the crowd.

The poem began with Paul recounting the day they first met, suggesting something intimate happened between the two, before diving into their relationship.

“Two years later we turned into ‘Jana,’ no more broads in Atlanta, no more girls caught on camera. I’m loyal to you and all the spray Tanas,” he wrote.

Paul went on to welcome her into his family, telling her they were meant for each other despite critics claiming their engagement was fake or for attention.

“Welcome to the Paul family, we welcome you with love. From the moment I met you, we fit like a glove,” he continued. “She’s the ying to my yang … Dear Daily Mail stop hating on the rang. From Calabasas to Vegas to getting blacked out, it’s about all of our moments and not just the clout.”

He even called out his brother, Logan, and Mongeau’s ex Bella Thorne — who cried when she found out about the engagement — for not supporting the couples’ whirlwind romance, before ultimately revealing the wedding date.

“Logan and Bella can hate, the world can question our fate, but on July 28 you can all save the date,” he said to the crowd.

The two YouTubers got engaged on Mongeau’s 21st birthday, June 23. Neither officially confirmed to fans that they were dating before the engagement, with Paul proposing with Mongeau’s birthday cake.