Tana Mongeau Confirms She and Jake Paul Are Not Legally Married: 'It’s Just Unnecessary'

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul may be married in their hearts, but not in the eyes of the law.

Nearly two weeks after tying the knot in a wild Las Vegas wedding, Mongeau, 21, admitted she and Paul, 22, are not legally married.

“To everybody that’s calling it fake because we rushed into it or because I don’t do things traditionally, because I wanted to not do it legally — any wedding I have, if I have three more f—– weddings, I really wouldn’t want to do it on paper, because I think that legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love,” she said in a YouTube video titled “Get ready with me on my Wedding day.”

“Like, it’s just unnecessary,” she added.

She also said that she and Paul are being realistic about the longevity of their relationship, admitting they are taking things “day-by-day.”

“We could f—– be married forever or for f—– 10 days and get back together or f—— break up and meet back up again in f—— 20 years because we’ll realize that no one else will ever understand us in the same way, or whatever it is,” she said. “I mean, we are definitely really crazy for taking it day-by-day, but that’s what we’re doing.”

Although they didn’t sign a formal marriage license, the YouTuber insisted the couple’s commitment is very much real.

“I understand anybody asking if it’s like fake, because, obviously, it started off with us making a lot of jokes about doing everything for clout, you know?” she said. “And I’ve been saying this a lot in interviews, but I feel like the best way to put it is, like, ‘Yes, we hype things up for the camera, obviously, and we rush things and do crazy things, obviously.’ Hi, it’s my wedding day. But this all started with us hooking up at his house off camera.”

In what could only be described as a YouTube royal wedding, the internet-famous couple exchanged vows on July 29 surrounded by cameras that were live-streaming the event for thousands of fans online.

Mongeau wore three dresses for her big night, exchanging vows with Paul in a billowing, tulle ball-gown complete with pink detailing. She then changed into a classic, figure-hugging dress with accented lace and a matching veil for photos. For the Sugar Factory reception, which was equipped with sweet cocktails and a red carpet, the social media star opted for a sparkly, silver, sheer embellished mini-dress that she paired with glittering, thigh-high boots and thin-framed sunglasses.

Paul rocked a 1940’s look for the evening, wearing a white tuxedo and matching hat. He even made sure to accessorize with an umbrella and a Dior saddle bag fanny pack that he wore across his chest.

The wedding came two months after Paul and Mongeau began dating. The couple’s brief courtship is featured on the MTV digital reality show Tana Turns 21.

“The thing that I love about Jake so much is that he and I can be in the middle of anything so chaotic, and we both can always look at each other and know what the other person’s thinking,” Mongeau previously told PEOPLE of the relationship. “He’s always the person that can kind of bring me like back down to earth, no matter how crazy things are.”

The two YouTubers got engaged on Mongeau’s 21st birthday on June 23 at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas. Neither officially confirmed to fans that they were dating before the engagement, and Paul proposed with a birthday cake.