Tana Mongeau Apologies for Attending Party During COVID-19: 'Careless and Irresponsible'

Tana Mongeau was among a group of internet celebrities called out for attending a large party despite renewed COVID-19 restrictions in California

Tana Mongeau is owning up to her mistakes.

The YouTube star, 22, issued an apology Sunday on Instagram after she was called for attending a large party amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Partying/going to any social gatherings during a global pandemic was such a careless and irresponsible action on my behalf," she wrote. "I fully hold myself accountable for this + will be staying inside. Actions like that don't deserve a platform and I want to fully apologize and be better than this."

Over the weekend, Tyler Oakley called out several internet personalities, including Mongeau, James Charles and Nikita Dragun, on Twitter, claiming that they have been "partying in large groups" despite renewed COVID-19 restrictions in California.

"if your favorite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)... they are bad influences. unfollow them," he wrote.

(Oakley did not mention which specific party, but his tweets came after a massive birthday party thrown for TikTok star Larray — born Larri Merritt — on Tuesday.)

While Mongeau did not respond to his tweet at the time, she later found herself in deeper trouble after she posted a video alongside fellow YouTube star Erika Costell at a party where they were heard yelling that they “don’t care” — which many fans took to be about social distancing guidelines.

But Mongeau stressed that their comment was actually in reference to their "past drama." (Both Mongeau and Costell previously dated Jake Paul.)

"While Erika and I were referring to past drama in our video the topic no longer matters — I need to be a better example and person," she concluded.

Costell also issued an apology on Twitter.

"I understand that this came off as offensive during this time," she wrote. "It was insensitive, careless, and stupid for me to even be at a party during this pandemic. I am truly sorry to anyone I let down or upset in any way & I fully take accountability dor my actions."

And Larray also later responded to Oakley's tweets, writing on Twitter, "i understand 100% where ur coming from & it was a dumb thing to do. I will do better & will actually take this shit seriously. appreciate you tyler much love."

As of Monday, more than 4,244,600 people in the United States have contracted the coronavirus, according to a New York Times database.