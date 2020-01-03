Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Announce They Are Taking a Break Less Than 6 Months After Their Wedding

Less than six months after saying “I do,” YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are taking a break.

The couple announced the news in separate Instagram posts, sharing they still care for one another.

“Ok I don’t rly know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post & this is weird as f—… I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for now we both are taking a break to focus on our own crazy lives…” Mongeau wrote in her post alongside a selfie of herself, Paul and their dog.

“I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did. I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me,” Mongeau continued.

“Here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since I get half of everything!” Mongeau joked.

Despite their decision, Mongeau went on to clarify, “No need for crazy speculations — this is coming from a place of nothing but love.”

“I love u Jakey. thank u for the past year,” she concluded.

Paul echoed similar sentiments as Mongeau, and even revealed the two were sitting next to each other as they wrote their respective posts.

“As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems,” Paul began.

“I’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini😅 I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds.”

“(p.s our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our asses off.. this is bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now) the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating “what happened” we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau <3,” Paul concluded.

Mongeau commented on Paul’s post writing, “ur still my bestie so that’s cool wanna get married.”

The couple’s decision to go their separate ways comes after Mongeau admitted that she hasn’t been experiencing newlywed bliss.

On Sunday, Mongeau opened up in a new video, titled “the truth about everything (the wedding, Jake, Alissa, Erika, MTV, mental health, drugs, etc.)” about her relationship with Paul and said that she is “just not happy.”

“I’m so unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in the public eye and I’ve done so much pretending that I don’t care what I do. So it’s my fault,” she said. “I loved Jake so much, I still do. But I did so much of being the cool girl and not caring because I wanted to do life with this person and I wanted to see them happy and thrive and I wanted to show them that there are people that will accept you for who you are.”

After recalling some of the negative relationships she’s been in previously, Mongeau reflected on how great things were for her and Paul at the beginning of their romance.

“I loved the time I spent with Jake so much and who I felt like he was making me,” she said. “I loved who I was when I was with him so much that I kind of put on rose-colored glasses. I realized I would do anything to feel this feeling forever.”

However, Mongeau said that “the second Jake and I got married, everything changed.”

“I think the second he said, ‘I do,’ to me, he was like, ‘Now what?’” she continued. “I think he was also over it. I don’t blame him, but it left me clinging, trying to make this work.”

“Everything just started to fall apart,” Mongeau added. “The wedding night was just hell for me.”

Mongeau explained she did not go on her honeymoon after her father suffered a stroke the night of her wedding. She also addressed having an “open relationship” with Paul, which she first revealed on the Zach Sang Show a month after the wedding.

“I feel like an open relationship with Jake was him being able to have sex with a new b— every night, which I am not blaming him,” she explained. “I was the one green-lighting everything because I just wanted to make him happy. And letting it kill me. You can only let something kill you for so long until it’s actually going to f— kill you.”

Mongeau married Paul in July in a wild Las Vegas wedding, though they later clarified that the ceremony was not legally binding.

“To everybody that’s calling it fake because we rushed into it or because I don’t do things traditionally, because I wanted to not do it legally — any wedding I have, if I have three more f—– weddings, I really wouldn’t want to do it on paper, because I think that legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love,” she said in a YouTube video titled “Get ready with me on my Wedding day.”