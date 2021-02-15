Tamron Hall Posts Rare Photo of Husband Steven Greener for Valentine's Day: 'Old Pic Same Love'

In March 2019, Tamron Hall announced that the couple had tied the knot and were expecting their first child together

Tamron Hall gave a loving shout-out to her husband, Steven Greener, this Valentine's Day!

In celebration of the February holiday, the television host, 50, shared a rare, throwback photo of the couple on Instagram, along with a sweet message.

"Happy Valentine's day to you ❤️ Old pic same love and same fade lol," she wrote. "The ride is always unpredictable but the person next to you can help make the bumps easier to take."

She continued, "Last year dinner out, this year I'm cooking oxtails at home 🤷🏽‍♀️ and loving it all. #mosesparents #thegreeners Happy Valentine's Day."

Hall and Greener, a music manager, began dating following her exit from NBC in 2017, though the pair knew one another for years before their friendship turned romantic.

In March 2019, Hall announced that they had tied the knot and were expecting their first child together.

"I've wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all. So, it's clear a daytime talk show isn't the only thing I've been trying to produce!" joked Hall, who wore a one-shoulder white gown for the first snapshot of her baby bump. "There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles," she continued. "My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we'll happily take that too."

They welcomed their son, Moses, in April of 2019. After his birth, Hall told PEOPLE that they'd decided to keep her pregnancy a secret because there was a time when she wasn't sure his arrival was even possible.

"I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too," the former Today host told PEOPLE at the time.

Hall said Moses came after years of struggling with infertility and that she initially tried fertility treatments in her 30s, which failed.