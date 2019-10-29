Tamron Hall Opens Up About Selfie That Became Cover Art for Prince's 'If Eye Could Get Ur Attention'

Tamron Hall certainly captured Prince‘s attention during his life, and now the talk show host is opening up about how she ended up on the cover art for his 2015 single, “If Eye Could Get Ur Attention.”

Speaking on her talk show with Dan Piepenbring, who cowrote Prince’s new memoir The Beautiful Ones, Hall revealed that she and the “When Doves Cry” singer would talk every morning about their outfits.

“I wear what I wear because I don’t like clothes. This is what’s most comfortable,'” Hall read from the book, explaining that there was an accompanying photo of Prince wearing jeans and a bandana with no shirt.

But while Prince might not have liked clothes, he loved to chime in on Hall’s own fashion choices, she said.

“He says he didn’t like clothes — Prince called me every single morning to critique or give feedback on what I would wear,” she revealed.

That daily exchange is how she ended up on the cover of his 2015 single, “If Eye Could Get Ur Attention.”

“I sent him a selfie one day, and he then stole my selfie and used it as the cover for his single,” the former Today host explained. “I woke up the next morning, and people were like, ‘You’re all over the internet. You’re on the cover of Prince’s song ‘If Eye Could Get Ur Attention.'”

“Sounds like he got yours,” Piepenbring said.

“Well he did — or I got his!” Hall said back with a laugh and applause from the audience. “But we had been very close many years by now. And he wrote me an email in relation [to the selfie], ’cause I called him, I said, what are you doing?”

While Hall explained that she’s usually private when it comes to her relationship with the late singer, she did give the audience a snippet of one of their conversations about the selfie.

“I never share my emails with Prince — I have hundreds of them if not a thousand — because I don’t want to feel like I’m exploiting,” she said.

But here’s the email that she shared: “Eye hate ur red dress… Y? Because it’s touching ur body and eye’m not :(“

Hall laughed along with the audience at the musician’s forward message, adding, “Yes, I’m happily married now, we’ll leave that there. We’ll let that simmer.”

“He never said anything like that to me,” Piepenbring joked.

In 2015, Hall said on Today that she had sent the “Purple Rain” singer the mirror selfie at his request.

“That’s not a picture from my Twitter account or any of my stuff,” she told her colleague Willie Geist. “That’s a private picture that I sent to Prince — not unsolicited. You know, we’re friends.”

“Prince and my mother are the only two people I really talk to about what I might wear,” she said. “So I usually send him a picture in the mornings of my [outfit].”

The Beautiful Ones was published on Tuesday, and covers Prince’s journey to stardom. According to the book, Prince told Piepenbring: “If I want this book to be about one overarching thing, it’s freedom. And the freedom to create autonomously. Without anyone telling you what to do or how or why.”