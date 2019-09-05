Tamron Hall on Returning to TV After NBC Departure: ‘I Feel at Peace’

Tamron Hall has been busy preparing for her new ABC talk show, Tamron Hall, for months, and now, just days away from the Sept. 9 premiere, the veteran journalist is ready for her next chapter.

“I feel at peace,” Hall, 48, tells PEOPLE. “I feel that I have an amazing team and we have put thought and purpose and care into creating this show. We think about the audience and we think about the people who raised us, we think about our friends, we think about those who will watch the show more than we’re thinking about ourselves.”

In February 2017, after NBC announced that Hall was losing her timeslot co-hosting Today‘s third hour at 9 a.m. to Megyn Kelly, she decided to leave the network. At the time, Hall was at a low point and admits picking herself up took some time.

But now, with a new show, new husband and 4-month-old son Moses, she’s never been happier.

“I feel fortunate and I feel it’s a reminder to everyone to not give up on your dreams and to bet on yourself,” she says. “I’m very grateful.”

For now, she’s excitedly counting down the days until she’s officially back on the air.

“It’s like when you’re a child and you see Christmas on the calendar but it’s only June and you think it will never happen,” she says of her talk show.

“Then suddenly it’s right there,” she adds. “A year ago I could not have imagined this this.”

Tamron Hall premieres Sept. 9 on ABC.