Tamron Hall Is Twinning! See Why the Daytime Host Is 'Blushing' as She Meets Her Doppelgänger

The talk show host welcomes look-alike Connie Lea to Tamron Hall's "Seeing Double" episode on Friday

Published on February 23, 2023 01:40 PM

Tamron Hall is seeing double.

PEOPLE can exclusively share video from the moment the talk show host comes face to face with her doppelganger during Friday's episode of Tamron Hall. In the segment, Hall meets a woman named Connie Lea, who happens to share many of the veteran broadcaster's physical attributes.

Before the two woman meet, the host admits she's "blushing" at the thought of meeting her look-alike.

"They said we have to meet in person," Hall, 52, says of her production team. "Her name is Connie Lea. We've never met — but that is about to change.

With that, Lea walks on stage, and everything is a match — from their haircuts to their dresses, earrings and shoes.

Tamron Hall Meets Her Doppelganger, Connie Lea
JEFF NEIRA/DISNEY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT

As the two women meet, Hall's audience nods approvingly at the doppelgängers before them. Hall also appears thrilled to meet Lea, clapping as she takes in her "look-alike."

"Is it weird to tell your look-alike they're beautiful?" Hall asks. "Is that like telling yourself you're beautiful?" She says it anyway, telling Lea: "You're beautiful!"

Naturally Lea returns the compliment.

Tamron Hall Meets Her Doppelganger, Connie Lea
JEFF NEIRA/DISNEY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT

Lea confirms that she's often mistaken for Hall in everyday life, and the women chat about what it's like having a celebrity twin.

Viewers can tune in Friday for the whole conversation and to meet a few more "double-takes" — not just Hall's own with Lea.

Tamron Hall Meets Her Doppelganger, Connie Lea
JEFF NEIRA/DISNEY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT

Tamron Hall airs weekdays (check local listings).

