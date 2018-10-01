Tamron Hall will soon be back in the spotlight with her own talk show, but the star is taking time out to shine a light on an issue near and dear to her heart.

In honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the star, 48, who previously opened up to PEOPLE about losing her older sister Renate in 2004 to domestic violence, has announced a new online shop offering items she curated to help raise awareness and funds for victims.

“This is the third anniversary of the fund that I created with Safe Horizon in honor of my sister, The Tamron Hart Renate Fund,” says Hall, of partnering with organization.

RELATED: Tamron Hall Still Gets Style Advice from Her Mom – Sometimes Unsolicited, While She’s on the Air

Safe Horizon

“I really wanted to think of a personal way to reach the people who follow me, support me and also, obviously the people who feel passionate about ending domestic violence. I was sitting down one day and thought, maybe I’ll put together a few of my favorite things, things I love, and we’ll create this little Tamron boutique, for lack of a better description.”

For the Tamron’s Purple Products online shop, Hall models custom-made looks by celebrity designer Reuben Reuel and milliner Linda Pagan. There’s also a few of her other favorite things all in the cause’s signature color.

RELATED: Tamron Hall Shares Selfie Driving Past Today Show Studio Over a Year After NBC Exit: ‘Heyyyyy’

Hall, who during her years on the Today Show before she famously quit last year shortly after Megyn Kelly’s arrival at the network, is well known for her sharp style, but she says she has her big sister to thank for that.

“My style is a trial and error, you should see some of the moments that are errors,” she says. “But my sister was extremely stylish. In fact one of the last videos I have of her is from my prom night. She was on one side and my mom was on the other side dressing me and they were fussing over how high my hair should be. I had a lot more hair then. Your big sister sets the style stage for you and I’m sure many of the things I wear now were inspired by her.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Story Behind the Story: Tamron Hall Opens Up About Her Sister’s Unsolved Murder

With her new syndicated talk show due out next year, fans will get a lot more chances to see her style and reconnect with the star. “I’m at that point where we have a long road ahead but certainly celebrating this major milestone,” she says of the recent news that her show received backing from ABC and Disney.

Now, Hall—who’s spent her time since Today hosting her ID Discovery show Deadline Crime, and giving speeches about domestic violence, women’s empowerment and diversity across the country—is preparing for things to really ramp up again.

She says, “I wish could say I’ve gotten as much sleep as I promised myself I would have!”

For more information, visit Tamron’s Purple Shop.