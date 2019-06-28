Tamron Hall Explores 'Authentic Journeys' in First Look at Her New Daytime Talk Show

Tamron Hall is back — and she’s on a mission to bring us all together.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the former Today show and MSNBC anchor’s new daytime syndicated talk show, Tamron Hall, the new mom sits down with real people across the country to explore “the power of sharing your authentic journey” with meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

“We want to talk about the ups, the downs — we want to talk about who we are,” says Hall, 48. “People are people. They want you to respect them, they want you to be interested in their lives. We have more in common than we have different.”

“We have a chance to let you know that someone in Illinois is going through the same thing as somebody in Alabama. That’s life!” she continues. “We really want to emphasize the journey for people who can inspire us. We want you to talk about your life. So let’s talk about it.”

Image zoom

RELATED: Tamron Hall Opens Up After Today Exit, Talks Her Big Return to TV in 2019: ‘It’s Surreal’

Hall, who welcomed her first child, son Moses, on April 24, recently opened up to PEOPLE about how her departure from NBC turned out to be one of her greatest blessings. (In February 2017, Hall said goodbye to the Today show, shortly after it was announced that she would be losing her time slot to Megyn Kelly, who has since left the network.)

While Hall’s NBC exit was difficult, it paved the path for two of her life’s greatest blessings: her husband and their baby boy.

“I never thought I’d have to lose everything to gain even more, but I lost my spot and I gained a husband who roots for me,” she said of husband Steven Greener, “a beautiful baby boy who looks at me like I’m his entire world and not just his milk source, and I have a phenomenal daytime talk show team who every time we’re on the phone, they just want the best for me and I want the best for them.”

“It’s just great,” she added. “But two-and-a-half years ago, when I walked out of that building … I was in a fog. I thought, ‘Wow, is this how it goes down?’ Not knowing that so many of us lose things we think are important, and you have no idea that something better is right there. You’ve just got to persevere.”

RELATED: Why Tamron Hall Kept Her Pregnancy at 48 a Secret: ‘I Was Terrified I Would Lose This Baby’

Tamron Hall premieres Sep. 9 (check local listings). It is distributed in national syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.