Tamron Hall is adamantly denying that she sold cocaine as a teenager after she allegedly admitted to “facilitating” the sale of the drug with her college boyfriend on a recent episode of her talk show.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE on Thursday, Hall, 49, claimed “I never dealt drugs” and said that a segment of her show was edited out due to “legal reasons.”

“During an interview with Prison Rights Advocate Topeka Sam, I shared a story about a bad situation I got myself into when I was 19. I never dealt drugs,” said Hall.

“I am now nearly 50 years old and was reflecting on a bad judgement call that could have turned worse,” the talk show host explained. “I say but for the grace of God, there go I.”

“It was part of an open and honest conversation about women, incarceration and mistakes made,” she continued. “For legal reasons a portion of that segment was edited from the show. I hope my show can be a forum for sharing stories without shame or judgement — including a conversation we’re having Friday on opioid addiction.”

Hall’s statement comes in response to a recent report by The Daily Mail that stated producers had to frantically edit her talk show at the last minute after she confessed to her audience on Tuesday’s episode that she used to “facilitate” selling cocaine when she was a teenager with her college boyfriend.

Hall’s new ABC talk show, Tamron Hall, premiered last month.

The show’s debut marked the first time that the veteran journalist returned to daytime television after leaving Today two years ago.

In February 2017, after NBC announced that Hall was losing her timeslot co-hosting Today‘s third hour at 9 a.m. to Megyn Kelly, she decided to leave the network.

At the time, Hall said she was at a low point and recently admitted to PEOPLE that picking herself up took some time.

But now, with a new show, new husband and 5-month-old son Moses, she’s never been happier.

“I feel at peace,” Hall told PEOPLE in September. “I feel that I have an amazing team and we have put thought and purpose and care into creating this show. We think about the audience and we think about the people who raised us, we think about our friends, we think about those who will watch the show more than we’re thinking about ourselves.”

“I feel fortunate and I feel it’s a reminder to everyone to not give up on your dreams and to bet on yourself,” she added. “I’m very grateful… A year ago I could not have imagined this.”

Tamron Hall airs weekdays on ABC.