Tamra Judge Says She Would 'Absolutely' Quit RHOC for Her Estranged Daughter

Tamra Judge would do anything to have a relationship with her estranged daughter, Sidney Barney — even if it meant quitting Real Housewives of Orange County.

On Tuesday night, the reality star, 52, joined Bravo host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, and revealed she would remove herself from the reality show if it meant she could repair her relationship with her daughter.

“If your daughter asked you to quit the show to have a relationship with her would you do it?” Cohen, 51, asked Judge on the show.

Without hesitation, she swiftly responded, “Yes. Yeah, absolutely.”

Tamra Judge

Judge and her oldest daughter have had a strained relationship ever since the reality star and Sidney’s father, Simon Barney, divorced in 2011. Though the former pair were legally granted equal custody of their three children (Spencer, 18, Sophia, 13, and Sidney, 20), upon their split, Judge relinquished custody of Sidney after she chose to live with Simon full-time.

Last year, the mother of four — who is also parent to Ryan Vieth, 33 — revealed that she would “text [Sidney] probably once a month” to “tell her I love her, my door’s always open to her, and I hope life’s treating you well.”

However, when asked if Sidney has ever responded to the sentimental texts, Judge said, “No.”

In 2017, their mother-daughter relationship appeared to be on the mend when the two reunited at Sidney’s high school graduation, but Judge caused another rift when she shared photos of the event on Instagram. As Sidney revealed in a lengthy Facebook post, when she agreed to let her mother join her at her graduation, she gave her a few conditions, which included not posting anything on social about the big day.

Simon Barney/Instagram

“All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere,” Sidney wrote. “Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight.”

During the season 12 RHOC reunion that same year, Judge called her decision to post the photo “stupid,” adding that she only did it after Simon had posted pictures from the graduation that didn’t include her — a move that caused tabloids to report that Judge wasn’t invited.

“I was just so hurt, I was so hurt,” she said at the time. “There were so many horrible stories that were coming out, and I was impulsive.”

Also during the show’s 12th season, Judge spoke about her experiences with Sidney at an event for Erasing Family, an organization that aims to reunite young adults with their estranged parents who have been “erased” by the court system.

“I lived the past three-and-a-half years in what I call silent pain,” Judge said in her speech. “People tell you all the time, ‘Don’t worry. She’ll be back. She’ll figure it out.’ Every time someone tells me that I want to punch them in the throat and say, ‘Don’t worry. It won’t hurt long.’ And then I gotta punch them again.”

“I do believe that my daughter will be back one day, just like I believe your children will all be back one day,” she continued. “Love your children more than you hate your ex. Kids deserve to have both parents in their life.”

Tamra Judge/Instagram. Inset: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

While her relationship with Sidney may be strained, the mother remains connected to her other three children — including youngest daughter Sophia, who recently expressed she wanted to join her mom on the Bravo reality series.

In April, Judge revealed that she and Sophia “begged” Simon to let the teenager appear on the show, but he refused.

“Breaks my heart that Sophia feels left out,” she wrote over a shared a text exchange with Sophia, in which the teen expressed disappointment in being excluded from a Bravo photo shoot ahead of season 14. “We’ve begged her dad.”