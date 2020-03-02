Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson Tease Return to TV After RHOC Exits: 'They're Having Fun'

Looks like reality TV viewers haven’t seen the last of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County stars, who both exited the long-running Bravo series last month, are now hard at work on a new reality series of their own.

“They’re having fun,” a source close to the pair tells PEOPLE. “They were approached to do a new show together. They’ve been friends for a very long time, so they have a lot of history. And there’s interest from fans in seeing them on screen again. It felt like the right move. ”

The insider adds that the show isn’t affiliated with the Housewives franchise or Bravo: “Vicki and Tamra spent well over a decade working with Bravo. They’re both grateful for that experience, but this is something new and there’s a lot of excitement in that.”

PEOPLE has reached out to both stars for comment. On Sunday, Gunvalson, 57, and Judge, 52, shared a photo of them together as they were being filmed while sharing a glass of wine in Judge’s kitchen.

Both captioned their post, “Life after Housewives,” in hashtag. Gunvalson added the phrase “can’t keep us down” in her own hashtag.

“And just like that, I’m back on the horse,” Judge said in a video on her Instagram Story.

She also shared a still selfie of her and Gunvalson to her Instagram Stories.

Gunvalson and Judge announced their RHOC exits within hours of each other. They had each been the two longest remaining Housewives on Bravo. Gunvalson had been with RHOC since its debut in 2006, while Judge joined the show in season 3.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye,” Gunvalson said in a statement posted Jan. 24. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up!’ “

She went on to share that she’s embarking on a new chapter filled with “new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational,” including the launch of her podcast, Whoop It Up with Vicki.

“I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned,” the Coto Insurance owner said, before thanking RHOC viewers as well as her former network and production company. “I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience, which my family and I have will never forget.”

As for Judge, PEOPLE broke the news of her exit exclusively. She had been offered to return for a three-episode run in RHOC‘s upcoming 15th season, but she says she turned it down.

“It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras,” she told PEOPLE. “I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”

“Eddie and the kids are very excited,” Judge adds of her husband and her four children. “I want to thank all the fans who have offered me their support over the years. It’s meant a lot.”

Meanwhile, Gunvalson and Judge aren’t the only two established Housewives to leave the franchise in recent months.

Lisa Vandeprump (Real Housewives of Beverly Hill), Bethenny Frankel (Real Housewives of New York City) and LeeAnne Locken (Real Housewives of Dallas) have all recently made headlines for their departures.