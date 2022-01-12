PEOPLE confirmed the news of Steve Lodge’s engagement on Jan. 3, three months after Vicki Gunvalson announced her split from him

Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson 'Chased' Ex Steve Lodge and New Fiancé Out of a Restaurant

Lodge got engaged to girlfriend Janis Carlson in December, PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month. The engagement news came about three months after his split from Gunvalson, 59, was announced.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Judge, 54, and her fellow podcast host Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave both appeared on Tuesday's episode of Jeff Lewis Live. During the interview, Judge said she has spoken to Lodge, 63, briefly and wishes him well.

"He says he's in love, he's never had love like this before. And I said, 'Congratulations, I'm glad you're in love.' Everyone deserves love. What am I supposed to do? I'm not going to argue with the guy! I'm trying to keep the peace," she said.

Vicki Gunvalson, Steve Lodge Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star went on to share that Gunvalson actually ran into Lodge at a restaurant in the OC — and the encounter apparently didn't go well.

Judge explained, "She ran into him with the girlfriend and she chased him out of the restaurant. She told me too, 'I chased him out of the restaurant and he got into his car and took off.' I said, 'Vicki, oh my god, did someone take video of it?' She said, 'I don't think so.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lodge referenced the same incident in a previous statement shared with PEOPLE, saying that the run-in happened at the Brio Restaurant in November.

"Janis and I walked into Brio to have dinner. Vicki and a group (she was apparently on a date) were seated at the bar. After realizing Vicki was there, Janis and I made an immediate U-turn and left," his statement said.

Steve Lodge and Janis Carlson Engaged Steve Lodge and Janis Carlson | Credit: Courtesy Steve Lodge

"We could hear her group cat-calling (like children) as we left, which we ignored," he continued, "As we walked to the car, here comes Vicki chasing after us screeching all the way like some crazy bag lady. She chased us all the way to our car, then she stood there screeching some more, all on video. Janis and I left, never saying a word in response to her or even acknowledging her."

A rep for Gunvalson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Judge previously spoke out about Lodge's engagement during an episode of her podcast, Two T's In A Pod, last week.

"Vicki is adjusting, she's trying to understand it, she's still hurt," she said of her fellow RHOC alum. "She's really sad about it, she's having a hard time. She just can't understand. She doesn't want to be single."