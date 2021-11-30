RHOC's Tamra Judge Tells Ex-Best Friend Shannon Beador to 'STFU' Amid Feud :'You Victim-Liar'

Beador claimed she doesn't want to see her ex-friends Tamra Judge or Vicki Gunvalson return to The Real Housewives of Orange County

The Tres Amigas are really done.

Tamra Judge slammed fellow Real Housewives of Orange Country star Shannon Beador on Twitter Monday following Beador's comment that she doesn't want Judge to return to the show.

"STFU you victim-liar! Not engaging is 'no comment,'" Judge tweeted, and reposted the video interview.

In the conversation with Housewives Nightcap, Beador, 57, was asked if she'd like to see her ex-friends Judge, 54, and Vicki Gunvalson return to the series. "No," Beador said.

"[Tamra] was my best friend for six years," she continued. "After she left the show, she's been out there in the press quite often, saying things about me that are untrue. So, I've chosen to not engage and not address it."

Beador's friendship with Judge and Gunvalson, 59, ended after the long-standing RHOC leads announced they'd leave the series in January 2020. Just a few months later, Beador posted a photo of herself having a neighbors night in with RHOC star Kelley Dodd. Judge and Gunvalson didn't get along with Dodd, and the outing seemed to upset Judge.

"Fake friends are like shadows. They follow you in the sun but leave you in the dark," Judge posted in a quote on her Instagram after Beador shared the photo of herself and Dodd.

Though the official breakdown of their friendship appeared to happen in early 2020, the topic of their lost connection surfaces often. Beador claimed Judge won't stop bringing her into public conversations.

"It's over and over and it's still happening," she said. "We're almost at the two-year mark, so it's sad … We did have a lot of fun. And so that's what does make it suck."

Judge has commented on the lost friendship with Beador, too. Most recently, she dissed Beador's ability to keep friends in an Instagram comment reported by Page Six.

"All I've ever said is that she stopped talking to me shortly after I got let go (Vicki too) & how bad it hurt me when I needed her most," Judge wrote.. "I was always there for you. IF THE TRUTH HURTS SO BE IT! You s*** on me! That's why you can't keep friends."

Judge finished the quote with a remark about Beador's mental health. "I spent so many years talking you off a cliff all hours of the night! Protecting you, doing your dirty work, making [excuses] for you. Shame on me!"