Tamra Judge Teases Appearance on Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Reunion

Fans may not have seen the last of Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The reality star, 53, teased a possible cameo on the upcoming season 15 reunion, which was filmed earlier this month.

“I did get a phone call during the reunion,” she said during an Instagram Live with CJ Sykes on Dec. 19. “You might see it, I don’t know.”

Judge, who announced her departure from RHOC in January, also said she’s “gotten a little bit of feedback” on how the reunion went and shared that she’s still in touch with current cast members Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Though she hasn’t been watching the current season, she still has some predictions for the series and the reunion.

“They shot the reunion yesterday and I think that the reunion is going to be better than the entire season,” she said, later adding, “I do think there’s going to be a shakeup — a big shakeup.”

As for whether she would make a full return to the Bravo series, Judge was noncommittal. “Well, I never know what Bravo’s going to decide to do,” she said. “There is a lot of buzz out there saying I’m going to be asked back.”

“I have not gotten a formal offer yet and if I get a formal offer I’m not telling anybody,” Judge then joked. “I’m just going to walk on.”

Judge spent 12 years on RHOC before leaving earlier this year. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about not returning for the series' 15th season, she said at the time that starring on the show was a "wild ride."

"It's been a wild ride, and after all these years, I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras," she said in January. "I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms."

"I want to thank all the fans who have offered me their support over the years," she added. "It's meant a lot."

In June, Judge suggested to the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that she believed Bravo was looking to replace cast members with "younger Housewives," though producer Andy Cohen has denied that claim.

"If you look at the women on our shows, there are a lot of women who are really thriving in their 50s and late-50s. Yeah, no. I don't care for that [comment]," Cohen said on an episode of the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast in September.

"We just felt like the show needed some new air," he said, referring to Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, who also left the show. "We just needed to kind of air it out and see where it went. Even though these two women — who are so identifiable with it and will always be and I hope will someday be back in some capacity — the show is still the show. And I was very happy about that. It needed to go in new directions."