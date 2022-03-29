Tamra Judge Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Vicki Gunvalson on Her 60th Birthday: 'My Day One'

On Sunday, the television personality, 54, shared a photo collage of herself with Gunvalson on Instagram. The collage featured nine different photos of the pair smiling together.

"Happy 60th birthday to my day one. The Thelma to my Louise," she captioned the post. "Through thick and thin, We always find our way back to each other… ❤️you, @vickigunvalson. #DosAmigas #MyFriend #MySoulmate #MySister"

Gunvalson reciprocated the love in the comment section of the post, writing, "Omg all the memories we share are priceless ♥️ I love you wish you were here"

Gunvalson celebrated her birthday in style with a bash in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The reality star shared several posts from her vacation, including one of her posing with her friends and another of her blowing out candles on a cake at her party.

"Wow what a night to remember," she wrote. "Thank you @latroza staff and my incredible friends for making my 60th birthday so special. #fireworks💥 #friendships #birthdaygirl #60thbirthday"

She also posted a video message, where she thanked her friends, family and fans for all the birthday love.

"Hey everyone. My friends, my family, my RHOC fans, just want to say thank you. It was a big final countdown today," she said in the clip. "March 27, 1962. I'm now officially 60 years old, or young. I'm here in Puerto Vallarta with some incredible friends."

"I heard from [ex-husband] Michael [Wolfsmith] and [daughter] Briana [Culberson]. I love my children. I love my grandchildren. I'm so blessed to have incredible people in my life," she added. "I just want to say thank you [to] everyone who reached out because I can't get back to everyone because I'm going to the beach. I'm really, sincerely am so blessed. Thank you, everyone."

In the caption of the clip, Gunvalson wrote, "I am very blessed! Thank you everyone for my birthday wishes and messages. Life is good, God is good and here's to another 60! 🎉🤦‍♀️ #whoopitup"

Gunvalson's birthday celebration comes after she went Instagram official with a new relationship earlier this month. She shared a kiss with her boyfriend on her Instagram Story as they enjoyed a romantic night out in Austin, Texas.

"Life is good," Gunvalson told PEOPLE in February. "My kids are happy and healthy, I have a new grandchild on the way, a loving family, a wonderful circle of friends around me, my business continues to be successful, and I'm even dating someone new."

The reality star split from her ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge, in September. Lodge announced his engagement to girlfriend Janis Carlson three months after their split in January.

"Vicki is adjusting, she's trying to understand it, she's still hurt," she said in January of Gunvalson. "She's really sad about it, she's having a hard time. She just can't understand. She doesn't want to be single."