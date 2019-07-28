RHOC's Tamra Judge Says Shannon Beador Is 'in Love' with Her New Boyfriend in PDA-Filled Photo

Shannon Beador is packing on the PDA with her new man!

Just days after PEOPLE broke the news that the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, is dating boyfriend John Janssen, her costar Tamra Judge shared a sweet photo of the couple kissing.

“@shannonbeador in love,” Judge captioned the photo, which shows Janssen affectionately holding Beador’s face in his hands during the smooch.

Earlier in the evening, Judge also posted a photo to her Instagram Story that showed the couple cuddling up together in a group shot, which was seemingly taken at the California restaurant Trevor’s at the Tracks.

“Shannon’s really happy,” a source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE. “He’s a great guy, and really adores her. And she is equally smitten. They make a great couple together and have been having a lot of fun.”

Image zoom (L-R) John Janssen, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge Tamra Judge/Instagram

Like Shannon, Janssen, 56, is a divorced parent of three and a graduate of the University of Southern California. The two studied at the college at the same time, though they didn’t know each other.

Shannon and Jansen, who works as a partner at an insurance firm, first met through a mutual friend and have been going strong for a few months.

“Everyone is really happy for Shannon,” the insider told PEOPLE. “She’s in a really good place. It’s no secret she’s gone through a lot, but she really took the time to work on herself and that opened her up to meeting someone like John. It really is the right guy at the right time.”

The pair made their relationship Instagram official on Tuesday, with the reality star posting a smiling photo of the pair during a night out.

Shannon and ex-husband David Beador split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage, and she filed to end their marriage in December 2017.

They settled their divorce in April, and he agreed to pay her $1.4 million. They also agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their three daughters.

Season 14 of the Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Aug. 6 (at 9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.