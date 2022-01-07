Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Is 'Hurt' by Steve Lodge's Engagement: 'She's Having a Hard Time'

Tamra Judge is giving an update on Vicki Gunvalson after her friend's ex Steve Lodge recently got engaged.

PEOPLE broke the news of Lodge's engagement to girlfriend Janis Carlson on Monday. The 63-year-old former police officer, who recently ran an unsuccessful bid for governor in California, proposed to Carlson, 37, late last month.

The engagement came three months after his split from Gunvalson, 59, was announced. The former pair got engaged in April 2019 after three years of dating and she confirmed the breakup in September.

"Vicki is adjusting, she's trying to understand it, she's still hurt," said Judge, 54. "She's really sad about it, she's having a hard time. She just can't understand. She doesn't want to be single."

She continued, "She's coming up on her 60th birthday and all she can talk about is, 'I don't want to be single! I am 60, I want to be in a relationship!' But I think that she dodged a bullet with that one. He's been engaged seven times."

Judge went on to share what she knows about Lodge and Gunvalson's split based on her conversations with Gunvalson, noting that she talks to her former co-star "every single day."

According to Judge, Lodge "had been distant" with Gunvalson during the last year of their relationship, beginning when Gunvalson purchased a condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in February 2020. Judge said that Lodge ended up living in the condo "full time" by October.

"They started fighting, and then he blocked her on Instagram," Judge claimed, adding that he later moved back in with Gunvalson in California so he could run for governor over the summer.

After he lost the bid in September, Judge said, he was "out" of Gunvalson's home again.

Judge previously spoke out about Lodge's engagement news, saying on her Instagram Story that Gunvalson "dodged the lodge."

Gunvalson also reacted to the news, telling Page Six on Monday that she didn't "want to give [Steve] any more publicity" because he's "a fame whore."