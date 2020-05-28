The Bravo star's ex-husband previously revealed to PEOPLE that he was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer

Tamra Judge Says Ex Simon Barney Is ‘Staying Positive’ as He Battles Cancer

Tamra Judge's ex-husband Simon Barney is keeping his head high as he continues to battle cancer.

While answering fan questions on Instagram earlier this week, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 52, gave a brief update on Barney, 55, as he monitors his health amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

"He's staying positive and convinced he will kick cancers ass," she wrote.

Judge and Barney’s son Spencer, 19, and daughter Sophia, 14, were self-isolating with her in Orange County, California, away from their father due to his weakened immune system from cancer treatments.

Barney and Judge also share daughter Sidney, 21, who was previously away at college. It's unclear if she is still there or has returned home.

Image zoom Tamra Judge/Instagram

"Kids are doing good considering all that's going on," Judge also said in her Instagram Story.

Last month, Judge said it was "very difficult" watching her ex battle cancer.

In February, Barney exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that he has been diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer.

“I wanted to speak before someone else does and uses their words, not mine,” he said. “And to speak out about it so others can see how I’ve taken this fight on with optimism, and the good this has ultimately brought my life.”

“I think everything happens for a reason, I think your destiny is pretty much set for you, and you’re here to learn lessons,” he added. “This has been a tough lesson for me. And I’m hoping it can be a lesson for others, too.”

Judge and Barney said his current battle has brought their fractured family back together.