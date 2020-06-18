Tamra Judge Says She Would Join the Real Housewives of New York City : They 'Need a Shakeup'

Tamra Judge might not be ready to put the Real Housewives franchise behind her just yet.

Judge, 52, made a recent appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, where she revealed the franchise she'd want to join after walking away from the Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think I'd want to go to the [Real Housewives of New York City]," she said. "Because Leah [McSweeney] is on there now and I feel like we could have a lot of fun. I told her, 'I am obsessed with you.'

"N.Y.C. needs a shakeup, that’s why I stopped watching and that’s why I was so happy when they brought Leah in," she said. "I think it needs a little bit of a change in cast, it's time."

Image zoom Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Judge revealed she was leaving RHOC following 12 seasons in January. She had been on the long-running Bravo franchise since its third season in 2007, making her the longest-running full-time cast member in Housewives history.

“It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras,” Judge told PEOPLE. “I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”