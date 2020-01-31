Tamra Judge Says She Was Offered $200K for 3 Episodes of RHOC Before Quitting Series

Tamra Judge is setting the record straight on her exit from Real Housewives of Orange County.

Days after Judge, 52, announced that she is saying farewell to the Bravo reality series after 12 years, she is clearing up some misinformation about her departure.

During the Hot Topics segment on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show this week, host Wendy Williams addressed Judge’s decision to turn down the offer of a “limited role” on RHOC.

“Now Tamra said that she’s leaving the show after she was offered a limited role. And when I tell you a limited role, they were giving her $900,000 a season. This is Tamra. They reduced her to shooting three scenes for $20,000,” said Williams, 55, who received expressions of shock from audience members. “Exactly!”

Image zoom Tamra Judge and Wendy Williams Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Rob Kim/Getty

RELATED: Tamra Judge Is Leaving RHOC After 12 Seasons: ‘I’d Prefer to Walk Away on My Own Terms’

But according to Judge, she was offered much more than that. The exact figure? $200,000.

“NOT TRUE @wendyshow,” she replied on her Instagram Story alongside footage of Williams discussing Judge’s decision. “You need to add another zero to that number.”

Image zoom Tamra Judge's Instagram Story Tamra Judge/ Instagram

Judge then praised Williams for affirming her choice to say goodbye to the franchise.

“At least she’s got the cujones to say, ‘Oh hell no, I am out. I’m out!’ ” Williams continued in the segment, with Judge posting a clapping hands emoji atop the footage.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says He Hopes Tamra Judge Will Return to RHOC: ‘She’s Been an Incredible Housewife’

Image zoom Tamra Judge's Instagram Story Tamra Judge/ Instagram

“And then last night, our friend Andy Cohen Instagrammed that Tamra said she was fired,” said Williams, who directed viewers to a clip of Andy Cohen and Judge talking in an Instagram Live.

In the clip, Judge told Cohen, 51, she was at home “studying my real estate because now I need a new career.”

“This is the smart thing about you,” Cohen said, “you always had other businesses going the whole time.”

Replied Judge, “I do! And thank God for Vena CBD or I would be sitting in front of Costco with a sign saying, ‘Andy Cohen fired me. I will work — no, I won’t work. Just give me money.’ ” (In addition to owning and operating Vena Wellness, a popular CBD company, and CUT Fitness, a gym, Judge said in her Instagram Story, “I renew my real estate license every 4 year … cuz you never know.”)

Image zoom Tamra Judge's Instagram Story Tamra Judge/ Instagram

Cohen then asked if Judge had “heard from other Housewives this weekend from other cities?”

“Well, of course I am! All the OGs are shaking in their boots thinking they’re going to get fired too!” said Judge, whose exit came one day after “OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson announced that she’s done on RHOC.

RELATED: Vicki Gunvalson Says She’s Quitting Real Housewives of Orange County: ‘I Will Always Be the OG’

Judge’s Instagram Story then cut back to Williams, who said of the reality star, “Tamra’s got a good attitude. She was grateful for the show. The show gave her a really, really — she met her husband during the show, the show made her rich, and now she’s moving on.”

“And if you’re going to only shoot three episodes for $20,000, that’s the kind of thing you do,” Williams said. “You just move on.”

Although Judge’s RHOC days are over for now, she is grateful for the experience.

Image zoom Tamra Judge's Instagram Story Tamra Judge/ Instagram

“@Wendyshow I had a great 12 year run and thankful for my time on @bravotv,” Judge wrote in overlying text on the final clip of Williams.

Last week, Judge exclusively told PEOPLE she is leaving the show ahead of season 15.

Image zoom Tamra Judge Tommy Garcia/Bravo

“It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras,” Judge told PEOPLE. “I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”

“Eddie and the kids are very excited,” Judge added of her husband and her four children — sons Ryan Vieth, 34, and Spencer Barney 19, and daughter Sydney Barney, 21, and Sophia Barney, 14.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson’s RHOC Exits Have Nothing ‘to do with Age’

“I want to thank all the fans who have offered me their support over the years,” she continued. “It’s meant a lot.”

A a source told PEOPLE, “[Tamra] was asked back for three episodes, so producers could close out her storyline.”

The mother of four has been on the long-running Bravo franchise since its third season in 2007. She’s currently the longest-running full-time cast member in Housewives history.

Judge also announced her departure on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of herself and her husband, “It’s been a wild 12 years . But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but very excited about my future . Love ❤️ you guys ✌🏼.”