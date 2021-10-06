Tamra Judge revealed she was leaving Real Housewives of Orange County following 12 seasons last year

Tamra Judge Says Return to RHOC is 'Not Happening': 'Concentrating on the Future'

While answering followers' questions on her Instagram Story Monday, Judge once again confirmed she has no plans to return to the Bravo series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Can't wait to see you and Heather [Dubrow] on 🍊," one follower wrote, to which Judge replied: "Sorry, not happening! Concentrating on the future not the past."

Judge revealed she was leaving RHOC following 12 seasons last year. She had been on the long-running Bravo franchise since its third season in 2007, making her the longest-running full-time cast member in Housewives history.

"It's been a wild ride, and after all these years, I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras," Judge told PEOPLE at the time. "I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After announcing her departure, Judge shared that she was offered $200,000 for three episodes before quitting — but she declined the offer.

A few months later, Judge made an appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, where she revealed another franchise she'd want to join.

RELATED VIDEO: Tamra Judge Removes Breast Implants, Says She's Already Noticing 'Health Improvements'

"I think I'd want to go to the [Real Housewives of New York City]," she said. "Because Leah [McSweeney] is on there now and I feel like we could have a lot of fun. I told her, 'I am obsessed with you.' "