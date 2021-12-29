Meghan King recently confirmed her split from husband Cuffe Owens after two months of marriage

Meghan King Is 'Truly Devastated' After Cuffe Owens Split, Says Former RHOC Costar Tamra Judge

"I did reach out to her and I'm not going to disclose what she said, but she's devastated," said Judge. "They met on an app. Dated a few weeks, had this whirlwind romance and then, decided to get married. From what I understand, he's in L.A. and she's in St. Louis. So that's going to be challenging in itself."

While Judge said she's "not shocked" by the separation, she does "feel bad" for King's situation.

"We've all met somebody, fell in love and thought, 'This is The One.' And then afterward, you're like, 'Ugh, thank God I didn't marry him!' " she continued. "... You have to be careful when you have children."

"She's truly devastated. It's not what she wanted, so it's sad," Judge added. "Can you imagine publicly dealing with that? People are like, 'Told you so,' or 'That was too soon.' She's probably dealing with all that, beating herself up and being sad."

King, 37, and Owens, 42, wed in October at his parents' home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. The small ceremony was attended by Owens' uncle, President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden.

During the podcast, Judge joked: "I'm wondering, will the president be making an official statement?"

"Our wedding was about two things for us," King previously told Brides about the nuptials. "Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That's it."

After nearly two months of marriage, King confirmed on Monday that the pair had called it quits. "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," the mom of three continued. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

Weeks before disclosing the breakup, King had asked her followers for "marriage tips."

"We sent the kids to stay at grandma and grandpa's, we got a hotel 3 miles from our house, and I slipped into the pajamas I've been waiting to wear for a special occasion," she wrote on Instagram on Dec. 3. "We feel like we've been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids) so a two month anniversary staycation was called for."

"Tomorrow real life commences but a few hours in a hotel @lemeridienstlclayton will do a new marriage good," she added. "Please, give us more good marriage tips!"