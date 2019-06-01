RHOC's Tamra Judge Reunites with Estranged Ex-Husband Simon for Daughter Sophia's Dance

Tamra Judge and her ex-husband Simon Barney reunited to send their daughter Sophia off to her eighth-grade dance on Friday night.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 51, shared a collection of photos of the big night to her Instagram, showing Sophia and her friends dressed in matching black dresses and posing for pictures outside.

“8th grade dance…,” she captioned the post, which also included a shot of her, Barney and Sophia posing together.

“We are so proud of you Sophia,” Judge added in an Instagram Story, alongside a red heart emoji. “Mom & Dad.”

Barney filed for divorce from Judge in January 2010 after nearly 12 years of marriage in a split that sparked a custody battle that quickly turned ugly, as he claimed she cheated on him. (Judge has denied the allegations.)

In April, Judge claimed that Barney was blocking Sophia from appearing on RHOC.

The reality star shared a screenshot of a text exchange with her daughter to her Instagram Story. In the messages, the teen expressed disappointment about being excluded from a Bravo photo shoot ahead of Season 14.

“Breaks my heart that Sophia feels left out. We’ve begged her dad,” Judge captioned the screenshot.

In 2014, Barney attempted to gain full custody of their three children, Sophia, Spencer and Sidney, from whom Judge is now estranged.

Barney claimed in court documents that Judge had been “very neglectful” in caring for their children. His request for full custody was ultimately denied, though he did receive custody of their daughter Sidney after she chose to live with him full-time.

“I am saddened by the false stories my ex-husband has released,” Judge told PEOPLE at the time. “He has no foundation to his allegations and in my opinion will do anything to destroy me. Unfortunately, he is hurting our children and my family in the process.”

Last fall, the reality star said that her son Spencer would begin appearing on RHOC after his 18th birthday.

His 18th birthday celebration was featured in a November episode that Judge said was “extra special” to her, as he had not been featured on the series since his 7th birthday.

“After reading many comments I just need to clarify,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve never had a strain in my relationship with my 3 kids Ryan [Vieth, from a previous relationship], Spencer, Sophia. Spencer is now a legal adult and can sign his own contract. Sophia would love to film but her father won’t sign and network needs both parents to sign.”

Of her relationship with Sophia’s sister, Sidney, Judge said in December that she still “think[s] there’s going to be a time where we’re going to be back together.”

However, she admitted that, at the time, their rocky relationship is “out of sight, out of mind” for Sidney, who is attending college out of state. “I will text her probably once a month,” Judge said, “tell her I love her, my door’s always open to her, and I hope life’s treating you well.”

Asked if Sidney responds to the texts, Judge said, “No.”

Their relationship appeared to be on the mend in 2017, but Judge caused another rift when she publicly shared photos of Sidney’s high school graduation to Instagram.