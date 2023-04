Tamra Judge Returns in 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 17 Trailer: 'I'm Back, Bitches'

The wait is over for fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County!

Nearly a year to the day after the final episode of the season 16 reunion aired, Bravo dropped the highly anticipated trailer for RHOC's 17th season, which will officially premiere on the network June 7.

Fans have been waiting for RHOC's return for months now, with many even hoping that it would debut during BravoCon 2022 in October. Filming for the season wrapped the following month, in November.

Since then, Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen has been teasing the drop, noting numerous times on social media how good the season is and how worth the wait it'll be for fans.

The trailer certainly offers a slice of that excitement, much of it fueled by the triumphant return of Tamra Judge to the franchise after being fired from the show in January 2020, ahead of season 15.

"I'm back, bitches!" she says in the clip, while mixing it up with veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

It won't necessarily be a warm welcome from all, it seems. Judge and Beador — once two parts of the famed "Tres Amigas" — had an epic falling out after Judge's exit from the series, and have a lot of unsettled business to tackle. "You're a liar, you're a liar, you're a liar liar," Judge screams at Beador in the trailer, while Beador tells her, "You're becoming unhinged."

Elsewhere, scandal erupts around new Housewife Jennifer Pedranti, with Judge throwing a napkin in her face during a particularly heated lunch.

Ironically, it is Judge who introduces Pedranti to the ladies. The two even make a visit together to see another woman Judge is bringing on the show this season: her Ultimate Girls Trip 2 pal and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran Taylor Armstrong, who is making history as the first Housewife to switch cities.

Armstrong will be a Friend on RHOC, though her interactions with Dubrow appear to be far from friendly. "For you to s--- talk my career?" Dubrow tells Armstrong at one point in the clip. "F--- you!"

As if that weren't enough to entice viewers, the trailer ends with a surprise appearance by RHOC O.G. Vicki Gunvalson, in an arrival that takes Judge back with fright.

Vicki Gunvalson. Bravo

RHOC is Bravo's first Real Housewives franchise. Debuting in 2006, the show has gone on to spawn 10 other installments, including The Real Housewives of Dubai — the latest and first international series produced by Bravo.

Here are the network's official cast descriptions for RHOC season 17:

After a two-year break, Tamra Judgeis back with a new perspective andis ready to repair a few broken friendships. After almost ten years in business, Tamra and Eddie close their beloved gym CUT Fitness. Tamra comes in hot and her reconciliation with Shannon does not go as planned. Tamra is holding everyone accountable, especially her friend Jennifer, but when the narrative doesn't add up, it leads to some explosive confrontations.

Shannon Storms Beador is trying to keep the positive energy around as she looks to mend her fractured friendship and rebuild trust with her former bestie Tamra. Once Tamra and Shannon clear the air, it makes way for the Tres Amigas to reunite as the OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson joins the fun for tequila and keg stands. When the group brings up concerns about the status of her relationship with John Janssen, Shannon continuously reassures them everything's fine. The spotlight on her relationship makes Shannon question who she can trust in the group. As the whispers become louder, things quickly take a turn for the worse during a long weekend in Mexico and she struggles to keep her relationship afloat.

Tamra Judge. Bravo

With her twins off to college on opposite coasts, Heather Dubrow embraces a new chapter of her life. Heather is determined to dive back into her acting career and launch a new business venture, but she questions whether she can accomplish it all. Planning for the future, Heather and Terry purchase a high-end getaway penthouse in one of the ritziest buildings of Los Angeles. With the ladies, Heather lands herself in the middle of Tamra and Shannon's feud, but when they finally reconcile, she wonders where she fits in between their friendship.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis join forces in real estate, hoping to be a dynamic duo, but first she has to pass the exam and get her license. When one of the ladies tells a story about infidelity, it sets Gina back emotionally and she is forced to deal with repressed emotion about her ex's affair. She is informed that her style of friendship is not up to Heather's standards, but as Gina works to prove her loyalty, she feels continually shut down. With Tamra back in the group, Gina feels it's complicating her bond with the women, and when she gets involved in the chatter about Shannon's relationship, her past comes back to haunt her.

With her husband Shane working as a full-time lawyer, Emily Simpson fulfills her dreams of being a stay-at-home mom as she supports Annabelle's modeling aspirations, while continuing to help the wrongly convicted as part of the California Innocence Project. In a turn of events, Emily reconnects with Tamra, as the two develop a close friendship after working through their tumultuous past. Never leaving room for unanswered questions, she seeks the truth from all her friends, but finds herself in hot water with Shannon and Heather when she shares her own opinions.

Taylor Armstrong. Bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brought into the group through Tamra, new Housewife and yoga studio owner Jennifer Pedranti is a mother of five with children ranging from 5 to 18. A strong advocate for fostering children and animals, she recently adopted her youngest child Dominic. She is currently navigating her recent split from her husband, Will, who runs her family business, as they share a home. Her alleged affair with her now boyfriend and CUT Fitness member Ryan has been the subject of the gossip mill in town. Her friendship with Tamra is put to the test, as she is forced to explain the rumors and confront difficult truths.

Taylor Armstrong moved to Orange County nearly ten years ago and is brought into the circle after becoming fast friends with Tamra. As Taylor pursues an acting career and is offered her first movie role, she seeks coaching and advice from Heather. However, Taylor feels slighted when Heather dismisses her offer to be a part of the cast, causing a tidal wave of discussions with the group about Heather's character, and an epic showdown about IMDB credits.

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Wednesday, June 7 (at 8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.