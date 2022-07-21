Tamra Judge Confirms Return to Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17
Tamra Judge will be back on The Real Housewives of Orange County — and that's not just her opinion!
The reality star is returning to the hit Bravo series as a full-time Housewife for its upcoming 17th season, she confirmed on Tuesday during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
"The judge is back and drama is in session," she said.
"Ladies and gentleman, it's true — Tamra Judge is returning to the Real Housewives of Orange County," said Cohen.
Judge, 54, first joined RHOC back in 2007 during its third season, and was a mainstay on the show for the next 12 seasons before she was fired in January 2020, ahead of season 15.
Fans have been calling for her to return to the series since, her name constantly coming up in conversations on social media, in the press, and on and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Throughout the years on the show, the outspoken, opinionated star gave RHOC some of its most memorable moments, including the show's first wine toss. She also led a three-episode spinoff series, Tamra's OC Wedding, which chronicled her June 2013 wedding to husband Eddie at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California.
After departing the show, Judge remained focused on her booming businesses — Vena CBD and gym CUT Fitness — and began co-hosting a successful iHeartRadio podcast called Two Ts and a Pod, alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
She's also mom to four children: sons Ryan Vieth, 36, and Spencer Barney 22, and daughter Sydney Barney, 23, and Sophia Barney, 16.
Just this June, Judge appeared on Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. Former Housewives Dorinda Medley (Real Housewives of New York City), Jill Zarin (RHONY), Phaedra Parks (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Eva Marcille (RHOA), Brandi Glanville (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and Taylor Armstrong (RHOBH) also star, as does Vicki Gunvalson — Judge's close friend and former RHOC costar.
Judge's return to RHOC comes a year after Heather Dubrow returned to the series. She had previously starred on the show with Judge in seasons 7 through 11.
Other Housewives last season were returning favorites Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.
New to the cast was Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener, who have both since announced their departure from the series.
Production on season 17 of RHOC is expected to begin next week. No airdate has been announced yet.