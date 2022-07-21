Tamra Judge Confirms Return to Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17

The Real Housewives of Orange County will feature the return of Tamra Judge in season 17, who rejoins the show after departing in two years ago

Tamra Judge will be back on The Real Housewives of Orange County — and that's not just her opinion!

The reality star is returning to the hit Bravo series as a full-time Housewife for its upcoming 17th season, she confirmed on Tuesday during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The judge is back and drama is in session," she said.

"Ladies and gentleman, it's true — Tamra Judge is returning to the Real Housewives of Orange County," said Cohen.

Judge, 54, first joined RHOC back in 2007 during its third season, and was a mainstay on the show for the next 12 seasons before she was fired in January 2020, ahead of season 15.

Fans have been calling for her to return to the series since, her name constantly coming up in conversations on social media, in the press, and on and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Tamra Judge attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic) Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Throughout the years on the show, the outspoken, opinionated star gave RHOC some of its most memorable moments, including the show's first wine toss. She also led a three-episode spinoff series, Tamra's OC Wedding, which chronicled her June 2013 wedding to husband Eddie at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California.

She's also mom to four children: sons Ryan Vieth, 36, and Spencer Barney 22, and daughter Sydney Barney, 23, and Sophia Barney, 16.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF Orange county Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Judge's return to RHOC comes a year after Heather Dubrow returned to the series. She had previously starred on the show with Judge in seasons 7 through 11.

New to the cast was Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener, who have both since announced their departure from the series.