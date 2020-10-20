Tamra Judge 'Wasn't Sad' Watching First RHOC Premiere Since Leaving the Show: 'Life Goes On'

The longtime Housewife announced in January that she would not be returning for season 15

During an appearance on RealiTea With Derek Z, the former Bravo star, 53 opened up about how she felt watching the season 15 premiere earlier this month.

"I thought when it aired, I'd be really sad and, you know, I really wasn't sad," she said. "I was just like, 'Okay, whatever, life goes on.' Close that chapter, let's move on."

Still, she said she did feel slightly "left out" when she awoke to messages from fans who missed her presence on the show.

"The next day I woke up and I had like, hundreds of DMs from people just like, 'I miss you so much' and a lot of other things they said," she said. "So the day after, I felt a little sad, a little weird, left out. But I'm good. My life is good. I'm moving on."

Judge joined RHOC in season 3 back in 2007. She announced her departure in January after 12 seasons. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about not returning for the series' 15th season, she said starring on the show was a "wild ride."

"It's been a wild ride, and after all these years, I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras," she said at the time. "I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms."

"I want to thank all the fans who have offered me their support over the years," she added. "It's meant a lot."

In June, she suggested to the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that she believed Bravo was looking to replace cast members with "younger Housewives," though producer Andy Cohen has denied that claim.

"If you look at the women on our shows, there are a lot of women who are really thriving in their 50s and late-50s. Yeah, no. I don't care for that [comment]," Cohen said on an episode of the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast last month.

"We just felt like the show needed some new air," he said, referring to Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, who also left the show. "We just needed to kind of air it out and see where it went. Even though these two women — who are so identifiable with it and will always be and I hope will someday be back in some capacity — the show is still the show. And I was very happy about that. It needed to go in new directions."