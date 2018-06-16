Tamra Judge, 50, Shows Off Her 'Hard Work' with Two Nude Selfies After Husband's Heart Procedure

It was “suns out, buns out” for Tamra Judge on Saturday!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 50, flaunted her toned body in a series of skin-revealing Instagram photos, wearing nothing but a straw hat!

“When the lighting is on point & your proud of your hard work,” Tamra captioned a gallery of two nude mirror selfies, one that showed off her backside and the other her slim waist.

“Let the s— talking begin,” Tamra wrote, poking fun at the negative comments she expected to come her way.

She added the captions, “#onelife,” “#strongistheskinny.” “#bootystrong,” and “#cutfitnessstrong” — the final one referring to her wildly successful gym CUT Fitness in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

Tamra is currently in Cabo San Lucas with her husband, Eddie Judge, and their family and friends. The group is celebrating a few milestones, including son Spencer’s 18th birthday and Tamra and Eddie’s 5-year wedding anniversary.

“Five years today ❤” Tamra wrote on Instagram Friday, captioning a photo from their wedding, which was filmed for the RHOC spinoff Tamra’s OC Wedding. “I love you @eddiejudge with all my heart. Thank you for loving me ❤ #tamrasocwedding.”

That same day, she also shared a photo of her son Spencer, writing, “Happy 18th birthday spencer. Tomorrow we celebrate in Cabo!”

Pictures and video from Cabo have been following on her Instagram Stories as well.

It’s been a tough few months for Tamra and Eddie as he’s been battling heart issues. Just on Monday, Eddie underwent his fifth heart procedure in six months.

So far, the 45-year-old fitness trailer has had two ablations (a surgical procedures to create scar tissue inside the heart) and three cardioversions (electrical shocks to the heart) — all to treat his AFib, an irregular heartbeat.

“BIG thank you to my wife, business partner, life partner and inspiration for always being there for me,” Eddie captioned a photo of Tamra sitting in the hospital with him earlier this week. “When times are great to when times get tough. I love you @tamrajudge with all my heart. Especially the crispy parts inside. I’m one lucky man!”

Tamra’s done her best to find some humor in the situation, even sharing a butt-baring shot of Eddie as he “mooned” hospital staff last week.

“Eddie is recovering in Cabo,” she wrote on Saturday. “Taking lots of naps and keeping positive.”

Meanwhile, Eddie isn’t the only one who has been having health issues. Tamra revealed in January that she had a skin biopsy on her breast after a skin cancer check. This was just months after a surgery for melanoma on her bottom in October.